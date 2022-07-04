Amazon has slashed the price on Apple’s AirTags ahead of Prime Day

Prime Day might be just a week away, but you don’t need to wait if you’re looking for some hefty savings on Apple’s handy AirTag trackers.

Apple’s AirTags have been on the market for just over a year now, and the prices are beginning to fall. Amazon currently has chopped 19% off the £99 RRP of the tags, bringing the price down to £80.23.

This is for the set of four AirTags, making them just over £20 each. That’s far cheaper than buying them individually, as one tag on its own costs £28 from Amazon.

The AIrTag is arguably Apple’s most basic product. It’s a small, circular white disc featuring Bluetooth tech that you can attach to items you might lose. Think keys, a backpack, luggage – that kind of thing. Some inventive users have even added them to the back of an Apple TV remote.

Once connected to your iPhone and attached to an item of your choice, you can keep an eye on your stuff through the Find My app on iOS.

These little discs don’t require charging and should last around about a year before you need to replace the internal cell. Thankfully doing so is very simple and the battery is widely available.

In our 4/5 star review of the AirTag, we said “Apple’s first tracker, AirTag, is a handy, well made device that makes it quick and easy to track down your keys when they get caught behind the cushions of your sofa. But during testing we found there are plenty of areas of improvement.”

In the review, we were impressed with the connectivity in the Find My network, the low price and the accurate tracking. We also praised the easy setup and the fact the battery can be easily swapped out when it runs out of juice.