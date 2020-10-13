Amazon has slashed over 30% off the Kindle Paperwhite for Prime Day

Price Day kicked off this morning and Amazon’s own Kindle Paperwhite has already seen a massive 33% reduction in price. Get the Trusted Reviews highly recommended e-reader for just £79.99 when you shop today with Amazon Prime.

On any other day, the Kindle Paperwhite would cost you £119.99. For two days only however you can pick up the slim e-reader for £40 less at just £79.99 – that’s the cheapest we’ve seen it since Prime Day 2019.

Deal: Save 33% on the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite this Prime Day

The Kindle Paperwhite is a thin, lightweight e-reader made by Amazon. The device features a 6-inch, 300ppi, glare-free display and is waterproof up to IPX8 so you can feel safe reading at the pool or in the bath. The Paperwhite is also compatible with Audible, so you can continue listening when you’re cooking or on your commute.

The Kindle boasts 8GB – twice the storage of previous generations – to store all your favourite titles and has a battery life of up to six weeks.

Related: Best Amazon Prime Day Deals

We loved the Kindle Paperwhite, awarding it five stars in our review. Deputy and mobile editor Max Parker wrote:

“If you’re looking to upgrade an older e-reader, or purchase your first such device, the Kindle Paperwhite is the obvious choice. It’s far cheaper than the flashier Oasis, yet still sports a beautiful display, waterproof design and Audible support. Nor are you losing much in other areas outside of design. The perfect package of all the best Kindle features for a great price. You won’t be disappointed”.

Deal: Save 33% on the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite this Prime Day

All you need to do to save £40 on this top e-reader is register for Amazon Prime. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial today to access all of this week’s Prime Day deals for free. Just remember to cancel the trial later if you don’t want to pay £7.99 a month to keep all of the Prime perks (including free premium delivery).

This offer ends on Wednesday at midnight, so be sure to pick up your Kindle before then to save 33% and take advantage of this fantastic deal.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …