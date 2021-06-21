Amazon has slashed £70 off the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for Prime Day

Amazon kicked off its annual Prime Day event today and we’ve already seen the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro get a hefty discount as the earbuds are 31% off today only.

You’d usually need to spend £219 to get your hands on the Galaxy Buds Pro, but with the Prime Day sale now on the price has been discounted to just £149. That’s even less than the Galaxy Buds Live. This is a limited time deal though, so you’ll have to act fast to save £70 on the wireless earbuds.

Deal: Get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for just £149 (previously £219)

The Galaxy Buds Pro are Samsung’s most premium pair of true wireless earbuds.

The earbuds come with three ear tip sizes, are water resistant up to IPX7 and are available in three colour variations: Phantom Black, Phantom Silver and Phantom Violet (all of which have been discounted in the sale).

One of the biggest features found on these earbuds is active noise cancellation. The ANC comes with high and low settings to adjust the noise cancellation without changing the volume, and Samsung claims the ANC on the Galaxy Buds Pro can filter out up to 99% of background noise.

There’s also an ambient sound setting to let you listen in to conversations and transport announcements without taking your earbuds out.

The Galaxy Buds Pro support Dolby Atmos, while Samsung also makes use of Dolby Head Tracking technology to track the direction of the sound as you move your head and support 360 Audio on the Galaxy Buds Pro.

The earbuds also feature Auto Switch, allowing them to instantly connect to another device when needed, such as when you’re using a tablet and get a call on your phone.

The Galaxy Buds Pro can be used hands-free with the Bixby smart assistant and you don’t need to worry about misplacing them thanks to the SmartThings app. The earbuds have an 18-hour battery life with ANC (or 28 hours without) and support Qi wireless charging.

“My experience with the Galaxy Buds Pro has been extremely positive”, wrote Editor Alastair Stevenson in our four star review of the earbuds.

“The buds are the best Samsung has made, offering significantly improved audio over their predecessors, reliable ANC and a wealth of extras for Galaxy phone users. As such, the Galaxy Buds Pro are a solid all-rounder”.

If you’ve been thinking about buying some new earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Pro are a great choice and Prime Day is the perfect time to get them at a discount. Head to Amazon now to save £70 on the true wireless earbuds and pick them up for just £149 today.