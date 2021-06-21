Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon has slashed £70 off the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for Prime Day

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Amazon kicked off its annual Prime Day event today and we’ve already seen the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro get a hefty discount as the earbuds are 31% off today only. 

You’d usually need to spend £219 to get your hands on the Galaxy Buds Pro, but with the Prime Day sale now on the price has been discounted to just £149. That’s even less than the Galaxy Buds Live. This is a limited time deal though, so you’ll have to act fast to save £70 on the wireless earbuds. 

Deal: Get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for just £149 (previously £219)

The Galaxy Buds Pro are Samsung’s most premium pair of true wireless earbuds. 

The earbuds come with three ear tip sizes, are water resistant up to IPX7 and are available in three colour variations: Phantom Black, Phantom Silver and Phantom Violet (all of which have been discounted in the sale). 

One of the biggest features found on these earbuds is active noise cancellation. The ANC comes with high and low settings to adjust the noise cancellation without changing the volume, and Samsung claims the ANC on the Galaxy Buds Pro can filter out up to 99% of background noise. 

There’s also an ambient sound setting to let you listen in to conversations and transport announcements without taking your earbuds out. 

The Galaxy Buds Pro support Dolby Atmos, while Samsung also makes use of Dolby Head Tracking technology to track the direction of the sound as you move your head and support 360 Audio on the Galaxy Buds Pro. 

The earbuds also feature Auto Switch, allowing them to instantly connect to another device when needed, such as when you’re using a tablet and get a call on your phone. 

The Galaxy Buds Pro can be used hands-free with the Bixby smart assistant and you don’t need to worry about misplacing them thanks to the SmartThings app. The earbuds have an 18-hour battery life with ANC (or 28 hours without) and support Qi wireless charging. 

“My experience with the Galaxy Buds Pro has been extremely positive”, wrote Editor Alastair Stevenson in our four star review of the earbuds. 

“The buds are the best Samsung has made, offering significantly improved audio over their predecessors, reliable ANC and a wealth of extras for Galaxy phone users. As such, the Galaxy Buds Pro are a solid all-rounder”. 

Deal: Get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for just £149 (previously £219)

If you’ve been thinking about buying some new earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Pro are a great choice and Prime Day is the perfect time to get them at a discount. Head to Amazon now to save £70 on the true wireless earbuds and pick them up for just £149 today.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

