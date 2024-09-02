Amazon has slashed 32% off the Ninja Foodi Max air fryer

Take the hassle out of mealtimes while saving money and energy with the Ninja Foodi Max air fryer, which has seen a huge price drop on Amazon.

Save £80 and get the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone air fryer for just £169.99 on Amazon. This is the lowest price we’ve seen the air fryer drop on Amazon, so we’d seriously recommend taking advantage of this limited-time deal.

Built to support your busy family life, the Ninja Foodi Max can cook meals for up to eight people up to 75% faster than traditional fan ovens.

The air fryer’s 9.5-litre capacity is split equally between two drawers, allowing you to cook two different foods simultaneously. Simply, enable the Sync function and set different cooking programmes and temperatures for both drawers while still ensuring the foods finish at the same time.

With the Match function, you can also copy the settings across both drawers, which is perfect if you’re catering for larger parties.

Its versatile cooking functions include Max Crisp, Air Fry and even Bake, helping you make anything from a roast dinner to an indulgent chocolate cake with ease.

Max Crisp mode circulates super fast air flow to cook and crisp food from frozen in a matter of minutes, while Air Fry mode creates meals with up to 75% less fat than traditional methods as much less oil is required.

The Ninja Foodi Max received a perfect five-star rating from us and an acclaimed Highly Recommend Trusted Reviews award, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow concluding: “If you regularly cook large quantities of food in your air fryer – say, for a large family – then the AF400UK provides both the flexibility and the capacity.”

If you’re looking for a way to make mealtimes less stressful, then you should seriously consider the Ninja Foodi Max air fryer. Not only can you cook food faster but meals are also healthier and made using up to 65% less energy than a traditional fan oven.