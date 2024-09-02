Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon has slashed 32% off the Ninja Foodi Max air fryer

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Take the hassle out of mealtimes while saving money and energy with the Ninja Foodi Max air fryer, which has seen a huge price drop on Amazon.

Save £80 and get the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone air fryer for just £169.99 on Amazon. This is the lowest price we’ve seen the air fryer drop on Amazon, so we’d seriously recommend taking advantage of this limited-time deal.

The Ninja Foodi Max air fryer is at its lowest ever price on Amazon

The Ninja Foodi Max air fryer is at its lowest ever price on Amazon

Get the 9.5-litre Ninja Foodi Max dual zone air fryer for just £169.99 in this limited time deal on Amazon, which is a massive £80 off its RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Was £249.99
  • Now £169.99
View Deal

Built to support your busy family life, the Ninja Foodi Max can cook meals for up to eight people up to 75% faster than traditional fan ovens. 

The air fryer’s 9.5-litre capacity is split equally between two drawers, allowing you to cook two different foods simultaneously. Simply, enable the Sync function and set different cooking programmes and temperatures for both drawers while still ensuring the foods finish at the same time. 

With the Match function, you can also copy the settings across both drawers, which is perfect if you’re catering for larger parties. 

Its versatile cooking functions include Max Crisp, Air Fry and even Bake, helping you make anything from a roast dinner to an indulgent chocolate cake with ease.

Max Crisp mode circulates super fast air flow to cook and crisp food from frozen in a matter of minutes, while Air Fry mode creates meals with up to 75% less fat than traditional methods as much less oil is required. 

The Ninja Foodi Max received a perfect five-star rating from us and an acclaimed Highly Recommend Trusted Reviews award, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow concluding: “If you regularly cook large quantities of food in your air fryer – say, for a large family – then the AF400UK provides both the flexibility and the capacity.”

If you’re looking for a way to make mealtimes less stressful, then you should seriously consider the Ninja Foodi Max air fryer. Not only can you cook food faster but meals are also healthier and made using up to 65% less energy than a traditional fan oven.

You might like…

Get 3x more data with this 300GB Pixel 9 Pro offer

Get 3x more data with this 300GB Pixel 9 Pro offer

Jessica Gorringe 20 hours ago
Unlimited Pixel 9 Pro XL deal: go all out with fully-stocked data offer

Unlimited Pixel 9 Pro XL deal: go all out with fully-stocked data offer

Jessica Gorringe 23 hours ago
This budget Samsung Android is easy to recommend at this new low price

This budget Samsung Android is easy to recommend at this new low price

Jessica Gorringe 23 hours ago
Better than Black Friday? Amazon slashes 70% off this smart Oral-B toothbrush

Better than Black Friday? Amazon slashes 70% off this smart Oral-B toothbrush

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
Expand your PS5 storage on the cheap with this 2TB Samsung SSD

Expand your PS5 storage on the cheap with this 2TB Samsung SSD

Jessica Gorringe 2 days ago
Save over £100 on the Ninja Foodi Max 14-in-1 smart cooker

Save over £100 on the Ninja Foodi Max 14-in-1 smart cooker

Jessica Gorringe 2 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words