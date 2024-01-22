Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon has reduced the flagship iPhone 15 Pro in a rare Apple price drop

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

One of Apple’s recent launches, the iPhone 15 Pro, is now just £949 on Amazon, making the Pro model 5% cheaper than usual.

It’s rare we see such a reduction in price for a current flagship model from Apple. Price drops for Apple products, especially its current flagship models, are rarely reduced in price, so if you’ve been considering this purchase for a while then now is a great time to go for it.

With its strong yet light aerospace-grade titanium design, super-tough Ceramic Shield front and 6.1” Super Retina XDR display, the iPhone 15 Pro is one of the best flagship smartphone models on the market. If you’re looking to step up your photography, the iPhone 15 Pro features three rear-facing cameras, led by a 48MP main camera.

SIM-Free iPhone 15 Pro Price Drop

The iPhone 15 Pro is currently reduced by 5% on Amazon. As it’s rare for Apple flagship models to see a price decrease, if you’ve been eyeing this up then now is the time to nab it.

  • Amazon
  • Was £999
  • Now £949
View Deal

This reduced model also boasts a huge 128GB of storage, plus the new USB-C connector allows you to streamline your cables, and use just one to charge your iPhone, Mac or iPad. With USB 3, you can experience faster data transfer speeds and with Wi-Fi 6E you can download files up to 2x faster.

The iPhone 15 Pro also has vital safety features, so if you are without mobile service or Wi-Fi you can use Emergency SOS via satellite. Crash Detection also means your iPhone can detect a serious car crash and call for help if you are not able to.

The iPhone 15 Pro earned a 4-star review and a Trusted Reviews Recommended award with our Mobiles Editor Lewis Painter stating that “the iPhone 15 Pro is very much a great 2023 smartphone with a gorgeous design that’s comfortable in the hand, a stunning display and an extremely capable camera setup.” 

At just £949 and as Apple price drops tend to be rare, now is a great time to take advantage of this iPhone 15 Pro offer, especially if you have been eyeing up the phone since it launched. 

