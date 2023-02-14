 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon has just slashed the price of the new M2 Mac Mini

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

You can now get a chunky 10% discount on the price of the brand new M2 Mac Mini over on Amazon.

The latest Mac Mini was only released a couple of weeks ago on January 24, so you shouldn’t expect to see a price cut from Apple any time soon.

Save 10% on an M2 Mac Mini

Save 10% on an M2 Mac Mini

Amazon has lopped 10% off the price of the recently-released M2 Mac Mini.

  • Amazon
  • Save 10%
  • Now £584.98
View Deal

As is often the case, however, online retail giant Amazon has come up with an early bargain. You can currently pick up the M2 Mac Mini desktop for 10% lower than its usual price.

This applies to both the 256GB and the 512GB storage options, which means a price of £584.98 (down from £649) and £764.98 (down from £849) respectively. These are major savings.

Bear in mind that the latest Mac Mini was already a bit of a steal. We called it “Apple’s most tempting desktop in years” when it was revealed last month. “I can’t see there being a better Mac deal available in 2023,” said our own Max Parker.

The M2 chip that powers this entry-level model features an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, and is a seriously capable component. This is backed by 8GB of RAM, which doesn’t sound like a lot in a wider PC context, but should prove ample for everything short of pro-level tasks (and for those there’s the much pricier M2 Pro Mac Mini variant).

On the connectivity front you get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, Wi-Fi 6E support, Bluetooth 5.3, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Plug in a decent monitor and accessories, and you have one of the very best plug-and-play desktop set-ups on the market, all for a surprisingly accessible price point.

You might like…

Best laptop 2023: The top rated laptops available right now

Best laptop 2023: The top rated laptops available right now

Ryan Jones 5 days ago
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023) Review

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023) Review

Max Parker 5 days ago
Best Desktop PC 2023: Top rated home computers

Best Desktop PC 2023: Top rated home computers

Ryan Jones 4 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.