Amazon has just slashed the price of the new M2 Mac Mini
You can now get a chunky 10% discount on the price of the brand new M2 Mac Mini over on Amazon.
The latest Mac Mini was only released a couple of weeks ago on January 24, so you shouldn’t expect to see a price cut from Apple any time soon.
Save 10% on an M2 Mac Mini
Amazon has lopped 10% off the price of the recently-released M2 Mac Mini.
- Amazon
- Save 10%
- Now £584.98
As is often the case, however, online retail giant Amazon has come up with an early bargain. You can currently pick up the M2 Mac Mini desktop for 10% lower than its usual price.
This applies to both the 256GB and the 512GB storage options, which means a price of £584.98 (down from £649) and £764.98 (down from £849) respectively. These are major savings.
Bear in mind that the latest Mac Mini was already a bit of a steal. We called it “Apple’s most tempting desktop in years” when it was revealed last month. “I can’t see there being a better Mac deal available in 2023,” said our own Max Parker.
The M2 chip that powers this entry-level model features an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, and is a seriously capable component. This is backed by 8GB of RAM, which doesn’t sound like a lot in a wider PC context, but should prove ample for everything short of pro-level tasks (and for those there’s the much pricier M2 Pro Mac Mini variant).
On the connectivity front you get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, Wi-Fi 6E support, Bluetooth 5.3, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Plug in a decent monitor and accessories, and you have one of the very best plug-and-play desktop set-ups on the market, all for a surprisingly accessible price point.