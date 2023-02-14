Amazon has just slashed the price of the new M2 Mac Mini

You can now get a chunky 10% discount on the price of the brand new M2 Mac Mini over on Amazon.

The latest Mac Mini was only released a couple of weeks ago on January 24, so you shouldn’t expect to see a price cut from Apple any time soon.

Save 10% on an M2 Mac Mini Amazon has lopped 10% off the price of the recently-released M2 Mac Mini. Amazon

Save 10%

Now £584.98 View Deal

As is often the case, however, online retail giant Amazon has come up with an early bargain. You can currently pick up the M2 Mac Mini desktop for 10% lower than its usual price.

This applies to both the 256GB and the 512GB storage options, which means a price of £584.98 (down from £649) and £764.98 (down from £849) respectively. These are major savings.

Bear in mind that the latest Mac Mini was already a bit of a steal. We called it “Apple’s most tempting desktop in years” when it was revealed last month. “I can’t see there being a better Mac deal available in 2023,” said our own Max Parker.

The M2 chip that powers this entry-level model features an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, and is a seriously capable component. This is backed by 8GB of RAM, which doesn’t sound like a lot in a wider PC context, but should prove ample for everything short of pro-level tasks (and for those there’s the much pricier M2 Pro Mac Mini variant).

On the connectivity front you get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, Wi-Fi 6E support, Bluetooth 5.3, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Plug in a decent monitor and accessories, and you have one of the very best plug-and-play desktop set-ups on the market, all for a surprisingly accessible price point.