Amazon has finally fixed the price of the Galaxy S23 FE

When Samsung announced the Galaxy S23 FE in December, our main criticism was that the standard S23 could be found cheaper. Amazon has addressed that this Prime Day by giving the Samsung phone a major discount.

If you liked the sound of the Galaxy S23 FE but were put off by the price, now is the time to pounce. The 256GB smartphone is currently just £449 on Amazon – 31% cheaper than its usual £649 price tag.

We wouldn’t waste any time, however. Prime Day ends tonight and the 128GB configuration has already sold out.

All you need to take advantage of this offer is an Amazon Prime membership. If you aren’t already a member, we’d recommend signing up for a 30-day free trial to access this deal and others before Prime Day comes to a close.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE worth buying?

A great phone that has arrived a little too late to be tempting Pros Very similar design to the Galaxy S23

Great performance from the Exynos 2200

All-day battery life Cons The regular Galaxy S23 can be found cheaper

Slow charging

Fairly heavy for its size

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is designed to be a more affordable alternative to the Galaxy S23, with a similar design and many of the same features as the 2023 flagship.

The S23 FE has a vivid 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, along with the same main and ultra-wide cameras as the standard S23. The S23 FE also features an 8-megapixel telephoto camera, which is certainly a rarity at this price point.

The UK/EU model packs an all-day battery life and is powered by the Exynos 2200 chipset which we found to be great, loading apps and media smoothly and supporting games like Diablo Immortal at a stable 60fps.

This particular model comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, giving you plenty of space to store your photos and apps.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy S23 FE review.

