Amazon has an ultra portable Chromebook for just £150

Chris Smith

Chromebooks have always been a great way to get a lot for a little when it comes to computing devices, but this deal lowers the entry level even further.

Amazon is selling the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 for just £149.99. That’s a £30 (or 17%) saving on the previous price of £179.99 for this laptop/tablet hybrid device. Users can also get free delivery with an Amazon Prime membership.

Not only are you getting a laptop thanks to the keyboard attachement, you can detach the screen and use the 10.95-inch display as a tablet running on Chrome OS. There’s also support for a stylus too, for writing and drawing directly on the screen.

That screen offers a 2K resolution with 400 nits of brightness making it ideal for watching video, browsing the internet or taking care of some light productivity work. That tablet has 12-hours of battery life too, while the skinny 7.9mm frame weighs under 950g.

There’s 64GB of on board storage and 4GB of RAM and a Qualcomm 7c Gen 2 octacore CPU with a 2.55GHz clock speed. Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 5 are accompanied by a pair of USB Type-C ports.

This deal has been popular among Amazon shoppers who’ve bought more than 500 in the last month and have given it a 4.3 star rating overall. We haven’t reviewed this particular model, but were massive fans of the first generation Duet device. Lenovo has since improved upon it and it remains and incredibly good value even without the price cut!

