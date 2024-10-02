Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon has an epic Kindle Scribe deal right now

Chris Smith

The Amazon Kindle Scribe is a great e-reader for those who like to annotate their materials. It’s both a Kindle and a notebook and it’s now more than £100 off at Amazon.

Amazon is now selling the Kindle Scribe for £229, which is a 31% saving on the £329.99 asking price Amazon set when launching this device a couple of years ago.

According to the price history tracker, that’s the lowest price the Kindle Scribe has been on Amazon in the two years the device has been on sale.

You can get free one-day delivery if you’re an Amazon Prime member, and the company is handing out free 30-day trials right now ahead of next week’s big Prime Day sale. See the sign up link below.

The Kindle Scribe still has access to the Kindle bookstore for books, comics and magazines. However, it is Amazon’s most innovative device, with its glare-free display, paper-like feel and the ability to convert your handwritten noted into text. And it’s the only Kindle that includes a pen too, which will enable you to jot down your thoughts into a notebook without other distractions.

The display is also quite unique and offers a 10.2-inch surface with 300 pixels per inch and it also has the longest battery life of any Kindle device enabling you to go weeks between charges. Interestingly you can import documents and PDFs too, enabling you to take notes or create sticky notes.

The Kindle Scribe has improved quite a bit in the last couple of years. Newer features include per page templates in notebooks and improved writing tools, like the ability to “resize, move, cut, copy, or paste your notes within and across notebooks and books with lasso tool.” There’s also a new fountain pen option.

