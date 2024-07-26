Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon has already slashed the price of the Sonos Roam 2

Although the Sonos Roam 2 only launched at the end of May, the portable speaker is already seeing a price drop on Amazon. 

Save £41.02 and nab the Sonos Roam 2 for just £137.98 on Amazon. This is actually the lowest price we’ve seen for the speaker, so we’d seriously recommend snapping this up.

The Sonos Roam is a lightweight, durable and versatile portable Bluetooth speaker that’s perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. Its shock-absorbing body means the speaker is protected from any accidental drops and tumbles. 

Not only that but the speaker also boasts an impressive IP67 rating so it’s both dust and water resistant, able to survive being submerged in up to one metre of water for up to 30 minutes.  

The Sonos Roam 2 is at its lowest ever price

The Sonos Roam 2 is at its lowest ever price

Although it only launched in May, the Sonos Roam 2 portable Bluetooth speaker is already seeing a huge price drop, saving you over £40.

  • Amazon
  • Was £179
  • Now £137.98
View Deal

Its precision-engineered acoustics delivers size-defying clarity and bass, which is especially expanded when two speakers are paired together, plus thanks to Sonos’ Automatic Trueplay technology, sound is automatically fine-tuned according to the environment. 

The beauty of the Sonos Roam 2 is that it’s impressively versatile and can be used both as a Bluetooth speaker on the go and, thanks to its inclusion of Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa, as a smart speaker at home.

Download the accompanying Sonos smartphone app and experience higher quality sound and uninterrupted streaming, as you won’t need to stay close to your connected device to keep the music playing.

Although we haven’t reviewed the Sonos Roam 2 yet, we have tested countless other Sonos products and are rarely disappointed. It also currently boasts a 4.1-star rating on Amazon with customers praising the “impressive sound” from “such a small device”.

If you’re looking for a lightweight, portable Bluetooth speaker that works as both an outdoor device and an at-home smart speaker, then the Sonos Roam 2 is perfect for you. Now at its lowest ever price, we’d recommend acting fast on this one.

