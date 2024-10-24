Amazon has a sensational bundle for coffee drinkers

Nespresso machines are ideal for that rapid hit of java, and this bundle from Amazon gets you started with everything you need for great coffee with a quickness.

Right now you can get a Nespresso Coffee Machine Barista Bundle for just £99. That’s £100 off the asking price of £199.99 You don’t need me to tell you that’s less than half price.

Get this Nespresso Virtuo bundle for half price Get a Nespresso Virtuo Pop, milk frother, mugs, spoons and 20 pods (with 50 more free after purchase) for just £99 Amazon

Was £199.99

Now £99 View Deal

The bundle includes the attractive Virtuo Pop pod-based machine that’s ideal if you don’t have much space on the counter top.

Our reviewer said, via the Nespresso Virtuo-style pods, you can make rich and smooth coffee, while also praising the looks and good value on offer. In fact, the RRP for the Virtuo Pop is £98, so you’re getting the rest of this bundle for a quid when you think about it.

That bundle includes a rather sexual looking Milk Frother, 2 spoons, 2 mugs, a box of Melozio Coffee Pods and a box of Chiaro Coffee Pods. If that wasn’t enough to convince you, you can claim 50 free coffee pods after the purchase at Nespresso.com. You’ll see the details of how below the price on the product page.

Naturally, you can get this with Prime delivery at no extra cost, meaning that by Monday morning you will be enjoying this caffeine infusion.

Our reviewer said he was “a big fan of the Nespresso Vertuo system, preferring its larger pods and longer drinks to the regular Nespresso system. The Nespresso Vertuo Pop is … smaller, cheaper system that gives all the benefits of the Vertuo system in a smaller, more colourful package.”

He said you should buy if you “like the Vertuo system but don’t have much space, this well-priced machine doesn’t take up much counter space.”