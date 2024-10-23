Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon has a rare bargain for cinephiles

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

For true cinephiles for whom visual fidelity is king, temperamental internet streams are a no go! So this saving on a high-end physical media player should pique interest.

Via Amazon, Panasonic is selling the DP-UB820EB 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player for £50 off. The asking price of £343.59 has £50 off at checkout bringing the price down to £293.59. It comes with fast delivery at no extra cost for Amazon Prime members.

This-highly rated Blu-ray disc player is famed, in part, for the bespoke Hollywood Cinema Experience (HCX) picture processor that’s been tuned in collaboration with movie studios to enable precise colours and definition. Films appear on your TV as the director intended, Panasonic attests.

There’s also support for several of the High Dynamic Range formats, including HDR10+, Dolby Vision and HLG, while viewers will benefit from advanced image processing that enables HDR to be achieved at higher resolutions.

There’s more to this shiny black box than meets the eye too, with access to streaming apps (yes it can handle 4K) and high resolution audio file playback with compatible speakers.

This model has been around a while now and our reviewer gave it a full five-star review back in 2019. He praised the multi-HDR format support, superb image performance for the price, and integrated streaming apps.

He wrote: “When it comes to value for money, the Panasonic DP-UB820 is a difficult option to argue a case against. If you own, or plan to invest in, a Dolby Vision or HDR10+ TV, then it warrants the price premium over the cheaper DP-UB420. The picture quality from this relatively budget model is also outstanding. It’s also a classy frontman for a Dolby Atmos home cinema.”

