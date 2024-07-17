Amazon has a must-buy Jabra earbuds deal for runners

Looking to get fit and want to listen to your favourite tunes as you workout? This deal for the Jabra Elite 8 Active will get you off your feet.

Right now, as part of Amazon’s Prime Day sales, you can get the Elite 8 Active for a steal at £123.49. At their usual RRP, these workout earbuds cost £199.99.

Amazon has a must-buy earbuds deal for runners If you’re a keen runner, the 4.5 star Jabra Elite 8 Active earbuds have dropped in price, and they’re some of the most durable earbuds on the market Amazon UK

Now £123.49 View Deal

When we (finally) got round to reviewing the Elite 8 Active, we gave them 4.5 stars in our review; praising the rugged design, noise-cancelling, and bass-heavy sound quality.

These buds are one of the most durable on the market, rated to IP68 which makes them water- and dustproof; they also meet the US Military Standard for ruggedised electronics to ensure that whatever environment you use these earbdus in and whatever climate they find themselves in, these buds will keep working.

The noise-cancelling is strong, batting sounds away both indoors and out, though they do rely on a snug fit to cancel noise well. They don’t come with wingtips to keep them in place, but Jabra’s Shakegrip tech helps keep them in your ears instead of falling out.

The sound is a bass-heavy performance, which we think works well for high-intensity gym workouts, but it’s not all about that bass as the Elite 8 Active drum up good clarity and detail across the frequency range too.

At their previous price, the Elite 8 Actives were one of the best workout-ready true wireless, but with this big drop this is an unmissable deal.

Best Prime Day deals

UK:

US: