Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon has a great Chromebook deal for students

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Amazon has just issued a Chromebook deal that could be ideal for all you students looking for a compact, affordable laptop.

The deal gets you an Asus Chromebook Plus CX3402CBA laptop for just £249.99. That’s a 38% saving on this Chromebook’s £399.99 RRP.

Save 38% on the Asus Chromebook Plus CX34

Save 38% on the Asus Chromebook Plus CX34

The Asus Chromebook Plus CX3402CBA is selling at a huge 38% discount on Amazon right now.

  • Amazon
  • Save 38%
  • Now £249.99
View Deal

As for the spec, you’re getting a 14″ Full HD display with a 180-degree hinge, an Intel i3-1215U 6-core 4.4GHz CPU, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. That’s a very good specification for a Chromebook, which is a lightweight platform that traditionally relies primarily on the cloud for its operations.

You still get the customary epic battery life that Chromebooks tend to bring to the party. In this case that’s estimated to be around 10 hours on a single charge.

Don’t think that this is merely another cheap and cheerful laptop either. In fact, the Asus Chromebook Plus CX3402 won the Good Design Award for 2023.

It’s also worth noting that Chromebook Plus machines such as this one now have access to the Google Gemini app, which grants access to a whole range of powerful AI tools.

We reviewed the Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 near launch and found it to be “A new type of Chromebook that impresses”, doling out a 4.5-star rating in the process. We were particularly impressed by the great keyboard and port selection, nippy performance, and solid endurance of this compact laptop.

You might like…

Planning a barbecue? This bargain speaker has you covered

Planning a barbecue? This bargain speaker has you covered

Jon Mundy 53 mins ago
The Pixel 8a just became even more of a bargain

The Pixel 8a just became even more of a bargain

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Quick! The PlayStation Portal is back on sale

Quick! The PlayStation Portal is back on sale

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
This tower fan deal can help you beat the heatwave

This tower fan deal can help you beat the heatwave

Jessica Gorringe 23 hours ago
Now’s the perfect time to buy the Galaxy S24

Now’s the perfect time to buy the Galaxy S24

Hannah Davies 24 hours ago
Fitbit Inspire 3 is now cheaper than it was over Prime Day

Fitbit Inspire 3 is now cheaper than it was over Prime Day

Jessica Gorringe 24 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words