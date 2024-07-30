Amazon has a great Chromebook deal for students

Amazon has just issued a Chromebook deal that could be ideal for all you students looking for a compact, affordable laptop.

The deal gets you an Asus Chromebook Plus CX3402CBA laptop for just £249.99. That’s a 38% saving on this Chromebook’s £399.99 RRP.

As for the spec, you’re getting a 14″ Full HD display with a 180-degree hinge, an Intel i3-1215U 6-core 4.4GHz CPU, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. That’s a very good specification for a Chromebook, which is a lightweight platform that traditionally relies primarily on the cloud for its operations.

You still get the customary epic battery life that Chromebooks tend to bring to the party. In this case that’s estimated to be around 10 hours on a single charge.

Don’t think that this is merely another cheap and cheerful laptop either. In fact, the Asus Chromebook Plus CX3402 won the Good Design Award for 2023.

It’s also worth noting that Chromebook Plus machines such as this one now have access to the Google Gemini app, which grants access to a whole range of powerful AI tools.

We reviewed the Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 near launch and found it to be “A new type of Chromebook that impresses”, doling out a 4.5-star rating in the process. We were particularly impressed by the great keyboard and port selection, nippy performance, and solid endurance of this compact laptop.