Amazon has a Bose soundbar deal for the ages

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

One of Bose’s most expensive soundbars has just been given a sizeable price cut over at Amazon.

If you’re in the market for a new soundbar to beef up your home entertainment set-up then you’re in luck as the premium Bose Smart Soundbar 900 has plummeted from £899.95 to just £589.95.

Not only is that one of the biggest soundbar related price drops we’ve seen, it’s also the cheapest price that this particular device has gone for on Amazon, meaning that you’re tapping into a genuine bargain if you do decide to pick it up.

Take it from me, you don’t realise just how compressed your TVs speakers are until you take the plunge and buy a soundbar. I currently use a soundbar from the budget end of the scale and even that produces a night-and-day difference to what’s available by default, so you can expect a truly cinematic experience with what Bose is offering up here.

The big highlight of the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 is its Dolby Atmos compatibility which allows it to project sounds with incredible power, creating a surround-sound like experience just from one device.

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 Price History
When you’re sat on the sofa and an action scene comes on, it’ll feel as if cars are driving past you and helicopters are flying overhead. It’s the type of experience that can turn your movie nights into something more akin to a full-on trip to the cinema.

Even when the TV is switched off, the Smart Soundbar 900 can take on the role of being your go-to home speaker for music. Not only can you play music directly from your phone via Bluetooth, but thanks to Alexa and Google Assistant support, you can simply ask for the song or album you want, kick back and enjoy it.

Despite being a high-end soundbar, this particular model is quite compact compared to the competition. With a height of just 5.7cm, the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 can easily fit just below a wide range of TVs, making the set-up process even easier.

If you’re ready to take your movie nights to the next level with truly immersive sound then you should definitely jump on this Bose soundbar deal while it’s still available.

Trusted Reviews Logo

