Amazon has a Black Friday-level TV deal right now

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Upgrade to a smart TV for a bargain price, thanks to this early Big Deal Days offer from Amazon.

Get the 32-inch Amazon Fire TV 2-Series Smart TV for just £139.99 on Amazon. That’s a massive £90 off its usual RRP.

Get a 32-inch Fire TV for just £139.99 on Amazon

Upgrade to a smart TV for a bargain price, with this deal on the 32-inch Amazon Fire 2-Series TV.

Sporting 720p resolution with support for HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Audio, the Amazon Fire 2-Series is a great budget-friendly way to watch your favourite shows in stunning HD quality.

With the Fire TV OS it’s easy to find all your favourite streaming services, including Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus, alongside other apps such as YouTube directly from the home screen. 

Included is the Alexa Voice Remote which not only features intuitive and clearly labelled buttons but it also allows you to control your TV with just your voice. Simply press and hold the voice button and ask Alexa to quickly find and launch your desired content. 

The inclusion of Alexa means your TV can do more than just stream shows and films. In fact, you can ask Alexa to relay the news headlines, play the radio and even control compatible smart home devices.

Got a compatible video doorbell or security camera? Ask Alexa to check in on live feeds without even needing to get up from the sofa. 

Otherwise the TV itself comes equipped with two standard HDMI inputs for connecting external devices such as games consoles or satellite TV boxes, plus you’ll find an HDMI ARC to hook up audio equipment for enhanced sound. 

Although we haven’t reviewed the Amazon Fire 2-Series Smart TV ourselves yet, it currently boasts a 4.4-star rating which is based on over 1000 customer reviews. Customers appreciated the easy set up, picture quality and say it offers good value for money too. 

If you’re looking for a smart TV that boasts HD picture quality and can be controlled via Alexa, all for a bargain price, then the Fire TV 2-Series is a fantastic choice. At just £139.99, we don’t expect this deal to stick around for long.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

