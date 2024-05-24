Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon Fire TV Sticks are going cheap way ahead of Prime Day

If you want a Prime Day-level deal without having to wait for the event itself then Amazon’s just dropped an instant winner.

Head on over to the retailer right now and you can get the fantastic Fire TV Stick 4K for just £39.99, marking a massive 33% reduction over the original £59.99 RRP. For any binge-watchers out there, this deal is just too good to pass up and unlike the offers that appear during Prime Day, you don’t have to be a Prime subscriber to access it.

While there are quite a few options out there within the Fire TV range, I’d argue that this particular model is the best pick for most people. Unlike the Fire TV Lite, this version is able to produce a 4K image which means you’ll be getting a far better visual experience when streaming films and TV.

Fire TV Stick 4K discounted ahead of Prime Day

Fire TV Stick 4K discounted ahead of Prime Day

The oustanding Fire TV Stick 4K is now discounted well in advance of Prime Day, making now the ideal time to buy as you don't need a Prime account to access the deal.

  Amazon
  Was £59.99
  Now just £39.99
View Deal

Support for HDR10+ means that not only will the image you’re seeing pack lots of detail, it’ll also be incredibly vibrant as colours leap through the display to capture your attention. If you have an OLED TV then you’re in for a treat.

There’s even support for Dolby Atmos which brings out terrific layering in the sound quality, letting you in on all the detail that a filmmaker wants you to hear. It’s the type of technology that allows for distinct sounds to come through, even in fast paced action scenes where sounds might be muddled together on cheaper TVs.

If you have a Wi-Fi 6 router then the Fire TV Stick 4K can work seamlessly with it to deliver a stable stream without interruption, making it perfectly suited for watching live sports.

All of this is before mentioning the fantastic Fire UI that appears when you boot up the device, offering up suggestions for your next favourite watch as well as giving you quick access to diving straight back into the things you’ve recently been watching.

Plus, with Alexa support included for voice search and queries, the Fire TV Stick 4K is the ideal addition to make the most out of your home entertainment set-up.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

