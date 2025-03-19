Amazon’s new soundbar just came out and it’s already discounted

In a stunning turn of events, the recently released Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus has already dropped to a bargain price point.

It should be widely understood that unless you have a high-end TV that’s put a lot more effort into its built-in speakers, no one should be using their TV without a soundbar, and if you’ve yet to add one to your set-up then this early Amazon Spring Sale deal is well worth jumping on.

The excellent Fire TV Soundbar Plus can now be bought for just $199.99, making it even more of an affordable option than its original $249.99 price tag. Given that some soundbars cost a lot closer to $1000, this is a much better option for those who just want great audio quality without breaking the bank.

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus Deal Amazon’s latest deal lets you do away with the underwhelming built-in speakers of your TV by adding a feature packed soundbar to your home entertainment set-up on the cheap. Amazon

Was $249.99

Now just $199.99 View Deal

I’ll fully admit that until last year, I was one of those home entertainment heathens who sat through the latest shows, blissfully unaware of just how tinny my TV’s built-in speakers actually were (and the fact that I had to keep turning up the volume to hear any dialogue).

In the end I picked up the Sonos Ray soundbar and I cannot stress enough just how night and day the difference was. Suddenly I could hear so much detail that was clearly being left out and I just had no idea.

You’ll no doubt encounter a similar experience when adding the Fire TV Soundbar Plus to your entertainment unit, thanks to support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. Where you’ll notice the change most immediately however is in dialogue.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about. Substack

Weekly newsletter

Sign up for free View Deal

As AV Editor Kob Monney explained in his review: “having a dedicated centre helps to give dialogue room to breathe, and through all the films and TV series I played, the Fire TV Soundbar Plus sounded natural with dialogue. It’s a spacious listen too, with dialogue positioned high up and even off-screen where needed in Civil War. With La La Land’s music score, it’s punchy and expressive, and there’s no sense that the soundstage feels congested or compact.”

Thanks to the built-in subwoofer, action scenes will carry more weight as you feel every explosion and car chase as if it’s happening all around you. That same feeling translates to gaming, as it adds an extra layer of immersion to what’s happening onscreen.

For those who have yet to add a soundbar to their TV, at only $199.99, the Fire TV Soundbar Plus has given you the perfect opportunity to do so.