Amazon’s Fire TV is seeing an early Spring Deal Days price drop

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

You don’t need to wait for Amazon’s Spring Deal Days to begin, as we’ve found an early TV deal hiding in plain sight. 

Get a 32-inch Amazon Fire TV 2-Series for just £149.99 in this early Amazon Spring Sale offer. That’s a massive £100 off its usual RRP. 

US customers won’t miss out on the bargain either and can bag the Amazon Fire TV 2-Series from just $129.99, which is a solid $20 off. 

Upgrade to the 32-inch Amazon Fire TV 2-Series for just £149.99/$129.99 in this early Amazon Spring Deal Days offer. That’s a massive £100/$20 respectively off the original price.

  • Amazon
  • Was £249.99 / $149.99
  • Now £149.99 / $129.99
View Deal

With a 720p resolution and support for HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Audio, the Amazon Fire 2-Series is a fantastic budget-friendly way to watch your favourite shows in HD.

The TV set is fitted with two standard HDMI inputs for connecting external devices such as games consoles or satellite TV boxes, plus you’ll find an HDMI ARC to hook up audio equipment for a better sound quality.

As its name suggests, the TV runs on Amazon’s Fire TV OS which offers you access to your favourite streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus, alongside other apps such as YouTube, BBC Sounds and Spotify too. Just remember that you’ll need separate subscriptions to benefit from this. 

That’s not all Fire TV OS can do. Thanks to the inclusion of Amazon’s voice assistant, Alexa, you can access its skills, features and even control compatible smart home devices directly from your TV via the included Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote. 

Although we haven’t reviewed the Amazon Fire TV 2-Series ourselves yet, it currently boasts a 4.4-star rating based on over 1515 customer reviews. Customers report that they appreciate the Fire TV’s quality, picture and how easy it is to set up, while praising how affordable it is too. 

If you’re looking for a smart TV that’s fitted with Alexa, boasts a stunning HD picture quality and offers access to most of the major streaming platforms, all for a bargain price, then you’d be hard pressed to find a better choice than the Fire TV 2-Series.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

