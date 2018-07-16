Best Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick Deals

Best Amazon Fire TV Deals: If you’re after the best deal on the Amazon Fire TV or Fire TV Stick, allow us to be your guide.

There’s no cheaper or easier way to make your television set into a smart TV than to invest in an Amazon Fire TV Stick. Now featuring an Alexa Voice Remote, you can call up apps and media content using your voice. You can even control your smart home gear through it.

You can access both Amazon Prime Video and Netflix through the Fire TV Stick, as well as a whole host of other streaming services and all of the UK’s network catch-up offerings, courtesy of the Amazon Appstore. The latest model also features bolstered Wi-Fi connectivity with 802.11ac.

Related: Best TV deals

If it’s 4K content you’re after, however, you might want to opt for the Amazon Fire TV. This latest model grants you access to 4K Ultra HD content up to 60 fps, with additional support for High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Dolby Atmos audio.

Basically, if you have a modern 4K TV, you should be opting for this slightly more expensive option. It too currently comes with an Alexa Voice Remote, so you can perform all of the necessary commands using your voice.

Don’t forget to take out a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime if you’re not already a member to really get the most out of your Amazon Fire TV or Fire TV Stick.

Want more Trusted Reviews deals?

How about these:

What’s your favourite streaming service? Let us know on Facebook or Twitter.