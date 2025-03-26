Save over 20% on one of Amazon’s best streaming devices

Upgrade your home entertainment set-up without splurging on expensive equipment thanks to this deal on the Amazon Fire TV Cube.

The Fire TV Cube (2022) is currently just $/£109.99 in the Amazon Spring Sale, which is a solid $/£30 off its usual price.

Get the Fire TV Cube for under £110 in Amazon’s Spring Sale You can get the 4.5-star Fire TV Cube (2022) for just £109.99 in the Amazon Spring Deal Days event. That’s a massive 21% off its usual price. Amazon

Was £139.99

Now £109.99 View Deal

With a super speedy octa-core 2.0 GHz processor, built-in Alexa for hands-free control and additional ports, the Fire TV Cube (2022) remains one of our favourite media streamers on the market.

Setting up the Fire TV Cube is simple and just requires you to connect the Cube to Wi-Fi and your TV via the HDMI port, then follow the on-screen prompts to set-up your favourite apps.

Speaking of the HDMI, we hailed this addition as a “godsend” if you’ve run out of inputs on your TV. You can also utilise Alexa and control any devices that are connected to the Cube’s HDMI port, such as set-top boxes and games consoles, with just your voice.

Otherwise, you can use Alexa to change the channel, adjust the volume and even check in on compatible smart home devices without even needing to use your remote. Having said that, the Fire TV Cube does come equipped with a Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote too.

The Fire TV Cube can support cinematic 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision and HDR, while Super Resolution Upscaling converts HD content up to stunning 4K for better detail. Picture quality aside, with Dolby Atmos Audio support you can experience an immersive soundstage.

Overall we gave the Fire TV Cube a 4.5-star rating, with AV Editor Kob Monney concluding the streamer is a great purchase “if you want to control your home cinema set-up.”

If you want a hands-free way to control your TV, want to upgrade your home entertainment set-up or simply want to turn your existing TV into a smart one, then you should seriously consider this Fire TV Cube deal.