Amazon Fire TV Cube is so cheap on Prime Day, it sounds illegal

Chris Smith

Part Fire TV box, part Echo Dot, the Amazon Fire TV Cube offers hands-free control over your telly thanks to the joys of Alexa – and it’s on sale on Prime Day.

If you act fast, you can save £50 on the 4K Ultra HD streaming box with Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+ support, as well as Dolby Atmos audio on compatible apps and titles.

As part of the Prime Day sale, which ends at midnight tonight, the Fire TV Cube is £59.99 instead of the usual £109.99. That’s 45% off and a mighty good deal.

The Amazon Fire TV Cube, which comes with the voice-enabled Alexa remote, also lets you control your soundbar and your smart home devices, like locks and lightbulbs, while packing a limited speaker for general Alexa queries.

It’s also pretty swift thanks to the hexa-core processor meaning you’ll get where you need to be in a heartbeat. There’s 16GB of storage for games and apps too. In terms of streaming apps, you’ll be able to access Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, ITV Hub, All 4, Disney Plus, Apple TV and more.

This is the second-generation version of the Amazon Fire Cube, which also includes full ethernet support for physical connections. Our A/V editor Kob Monney recommended the device with a 4.5 out of 5 star rating. He praised the varied HDR support, great picture quality, ability to control a wide range of home cinema devices, and simple set-up.

In the review, he wrote: “If you’re after for a streaming player that can play content from all the major apps in good quality and grants control over your home cinema set up via your voice, the Fire TV Cube ticks all those boxes. The omission of an HDMI cable is odd omission, and if you’re not fussed about controlling your home cinema devices, the Fire TV Stick 4K does a similar job for a lot less.”

Initially we were a bit upset that it was double the price of the Fire TV Stick 4K, but today’s deal nullifies that. Get on it while you can, folks.

