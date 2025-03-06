Amazon just dropped the perfect TV offer for students

If you’ve been meaning to add an inexpensive TV to your dorm room then Amazon’s got just the deal for you.

Amazon’s Fire TV 4-Series televisions have long been a great option for anyone who just wants a solid smart TV with plenty of features, app support and a bargain price tag to boot. Well, its value proposition has just become even better thanks to an out-of-this-world reduction.

The 43-inch Fire TV 4-Series, which originally cost $369.99, is now over 40% cheaper at just $209.97. I can’t remember the last time I saw such epic value on a 43-inch 4K TV, so now’s a great chance to pick one up.

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series Deal Now 43% cheaper than its original price tag, the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is a bargain option for anyone who wants 4K visuals, tons of apps and Alexa compatibility on the cheap. Amazon

Was $369.99

Now just $209.97 View Deal

As you can imagine, the Fire TV 4-Series uses Amazon’s FireOS as its default operating system, the same one that features on Fire TV Sticks. While there’s no denying that it certainly favours Prime Video shows in its rotation, FireOS is still one of the most intuitive of its kind, making it incredibly easy to discover new shows and also pick up from where you left off on tried and true favourites.

Plus, thanks to the included Alexa-infused remote control, you don’t have to bother with scrolling through menus in search of a specific show or film. Instead, you can just use the power of your voice to ask for what you want, and see it appear on the screen in mere seconds.

You can even ask Alexa for more general information, such as weather reports and the latest football scores, just like you would with an Amazon Echo smart speaker.

In spite of its affordable price point, the 4-Series still features four HDMI ports which is great news for gamers, and even eARC for lossless audio when connected to a soundbar, so if you do throw in a dedicated speaker then you’ll get a far more cinematic experience from this TV.

The Fire TV 4-Series already offered a ton of features for the price but when it’s available with a discount of $160, it’s a no brainer for anyone tied to a budget.