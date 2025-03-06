Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon just dropped the perfect TV offer for students

Thomas Deehan
Deputy Editor

If you’ve been meaning to add an inexpensive TV to your dorm room then Amazon’s got just the deal for you.

Amazon’s Fire TV 4-Series televisions have long been a great option for anyone who just wants a solid smart TV with plenty of features, app support and a bargain price tag to boot. Well, its value proposition has just become even better thanks to an out-of-this-world reduction.

The 43-inch Fire TV 4-Series, which originally cost $369.99, is now over 40% cheaper at just $209.97. I can’t remember the last time I saw such epic value on a 43-inch 4K TV, so now’s a great chance to pick one up.

As you can imagine, the Fire TV 4-Series uses Amazon’s FireOS as its default operating system, the same one that features on Fire TV Sticks. While there’s no denying that it certainly favours Prime Video shows in its rotation, FireOS is still one of the most intuitive of its kind, making it incredibly easy to discover new shows and also pick up from where you left off on tried and true favourites.

Plus, thanks to the included Alexa-infused remote control, you don’t have to bother with scrolling through menus in search of a specific show or film. Instead, you can just use the power of your voice to ask for what you want, and see it appear on the screen in mere seconds.

You can even ask Alexa for more general information, such as weather reports and the latest football scores, just like you would with an Amazon Echo smart speaker.

In spite of its affordable price point, the 4-Series still features four HDMI ports which is great news for gamers, and even eARC for lossless audio when connected to a soundbar, so if you do throw in a dedicated speaker then you’ll get a far more cinematic experience from this TV.

The Fire TV 4-Series already offered a ton of features for the price but when it’s available with a discount of $160, it’s a no brainer for anyone tied to a budget.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

