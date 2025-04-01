:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

There’s just hours left to get an Amazon Fire Stick for under $20

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Want a budget-friendly and easy way to make your TV smarter? You need to see this offer on the top-rated Amazon Fire Stick.

Get a Fire Stick HD for just $19.99 in this last minute Amazon Spring Sale offer and save a massive 43% off its usual RRP. You’ll need to act fast to get this bargain though, as the deal has just hours remaining.

Time’s running out to grab the Fire TV Stick HD for just $19.99

Smarten up your TV without splurging on expensive equipment, with this late Amazon Spring Sale deal on the Fire TV Stick HD.

An Amazon Fire Stick is one of the easiest ways to access multiple streaming platforms such as Netflix, Freevee, Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus and many more, straight from your TV set. Not only that but you can also access apps such as Spotify, Deezer and BBC Sounds for easy audio listening too. 

Concerned about a complicated set-up process? You needn’t be, as the Fire Stick HD is refreshingly simple to install. Just plug it directly into either your HDTV or via the included HDMI extender, then plug its power cable into a wall socket. Finally, connect the device to the internet and you’re ready to stream.

With the included Alexa Remote you can access certain streaming platforms quickly via the shortcut buttons, plus with the Alexa button, you can also use your voice to search for shows and open apps easily.

The Fire TV Stick also allows you to control your compatible smart home devices, such as your video doorbell or security camera footage, directly from your TV. Alexa can also tell you the weather, read you the headlines and much more. 

Although we haven’t reviewed this specific Fire Stick, it currently has an average 4.6-star rating which is based on over a whopping 10,104 Amazon customer reviews. Customers say the Fire TV Stick is not only easy to set up but also offers access to thousands of channels too.

If you want to smarten up your old TV without having to splurge on expensive equipment, then the Fire TV Stick HD is a brilliant choice. As it’s just $19.99 for only a few more hours, we’d recommend snapping this up while you still can.

