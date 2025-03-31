Amazon’s kid-friendly tablet is now at its lowest ever price

Looking for an easy way to keep your kids entertained but still want to ensure they’re safe online and not accessing potentially harmful content? You need to consider Amazon’s kid-friendly tablet.

Get the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet for just £69.99 in the Amazon Spring Sale, which is now only a massive 53% off its usual price, but this also marks the lowest price we’ve seen for the tablet.

Amazon’s kid-friendly tablet is at its lowest ever price The four-star Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro manages to hit a good balance between giving kids aged up to twelve more freedom while keeping parents in control. Now just £69.99 with a year’s free of Amazon Kids Plus, the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro is now at its lowest ever price. Amazon

Was £149.99

Now £69.99 View Deal

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro has been designed with both kids aged between six and twelve years old, and concerned parents and guardians in mind. Not only is a year’s subscription to Amazon Kids Plus included but there’s also the easy-to-use parent dashboard which allows guardians to filter content, set time limits and more.

Plus, if your child ever tries to make an in-app purchase then it’ll automatically go through the parent dashboard for your approval, so you’ll never have to worry about the kids accidentally racking up a huge bill.

Its web browser is fitted with built-in controls which help filter out any inappropriate sites automatically and allows you to block specific ones too, which means you can let your kids surf the web independently.

It’s a fact that kids have a tendency to break things, so Amazon has also conveniently equipped the Fire HD 8 Kids tablet with a two-year “worry-free” guarantee. This means that although its screen is made with strengthened aluminosilicate glass, if the tablet does break then you can simply send it back to Amazon and bag yourself a free replacement.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals WhatsApp Channel. Get Access

We gave the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet a solid four-star rating, with our reviewer concluding “all in all, Amazon has hit a pretty good balance between giving older kids a bit more freedom and keeping parents in control”.

If you want a way to keep your kids entertained while you can remain in control of their screen-time, then the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro is a fantastic choice.