Amazon’s Fire HD 10 tablet undercuts the iPad in a big way

Even though it might be tempting to pick up a new iPad, you’ll find far better value for money in Amazon’s own-brand range of tablets.

When it comes to buying a tablet computer, whether for yourself or a dependent, it’s best to ask exactly what it’ll be needed for. If you just want to play games, browse the net, read e-books and stream movies, then you can do all that without having to spend iPad-level prices.

Right now you can buy the Amazon Fire HD 10 for just $94.99, making for one tasty offer ahead of the big Amazon Spring Sale set to kick off next week. For context, you could buy three of these tablets and still have some money left in your pocket before reaching the $349 price tag of the cheapest iPad.

Fire HD 10 is now less than a third of the price of an iPad At just $94.99 each, you could buy three Fire HD 10 tablets and still have change left over before ever hitting the $349 price tag of the entry-level iPad. Amazon

Of course, if you do want a tablet for productivity, such as working on Google Docs and Canva, or a spot of video editing in apps like LumaFusion then yes, the iPad is the better buy, but for everyone else the Fire Tab should be your go-to.

As its name implies, this particular tablet boasts a 10.1-inch HD display that presents text and images in a crisp and clear manner, and there’s 32GB of storage built-in which is perfect for a few movies and potentially a season of your favourite TV show, ideal before a long flight.

If you’re watching content at home and you don’t need a pair of headphones then you’ll be glad to know that the Fire HD 10 packs a surprisingly robust set of speakers. Even though the tablet runs Amazon’s FireOS overlay which sits on top of Android, you’ll still have access to all of the key apps you’d want including Netflix, Kindle, Disney Plus and more.

What’s also impressive is that in spite of its affordable price point, the Fire HD 10 isn’t lacking where the battery life is concerned. Under the right use case, you can get up to 13-hours on a single charge which is exactly what you want when you’re travelling and won’t have immediate access to a power outlet.

No matter how you look at it, this is a bargain buy that’s well worth getting if you want to keep yourself, or the kids, entertained on a long journey.