Amazon Fire 8 HD tablet gets fantastic 50% price slash

Amazon is offering a huge 50% saving on its Fire 8 HD tablet during the Prime Early Access sales event.

The two-day Amazon Prime Early Access sale is taking place in 15 countries from October 11 to October 12. It’s promising to give Prime subscribers a range of money-off deals ahead of the Christmas period.

Naturally, Amazon’s own tech roster is featured prominently among the Early Access deals, but this Amazon Fire 8 HD offer particularly stands out. Amazon is offering the 2020 model of this already very affordable tablet for just £65.97.

If you’re wondering where the slightly odd pricing came from, it’s because Amazon is bundling in an official Amazon standing case and and a NuPro Screen Protector Kit as part of the deal. Together this represents a £67 saving, meaning the bundle is going for less than half price.

This is the 32GB model of the Amazon Kindle Fire HD 8, and it comes with ads, meaning you’ll get sponsored screensavers on the lock screen and in sleep mode.

We’re not entirely surprised to see the Fire 8 HD (2020) playing a prominent part in the Prime Early Access sales. After all, Amazon recently announced a 2022 update at its September 28 launch event.

Even so, this is the same cheap tablet that we described in our review as a “good pick” for those who are “after a cheap tablet, maybe for the kids, or something solely for watching media on your commute”. Our reviewer particularly likes its UI, ready access to Amazon content (which has only gotten more extensive in the intervening years) – and of course that low low price.