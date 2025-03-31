:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

This Amazon mesh router bundle hasn’t been this cheap since Black Friday

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Looking for an affordable way to improve your home internet connection? Amazon’s three-pack of Eero 6 routers could be the answer to all your Wi-Fi problems. 

Amazon’s Eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi router bundle has seen 35% knocked off its price in the retailer’s annual Spring Sale. This takes the price down to just £149.99 for a limited-time only as the sale ends later tonight. 

Considering the three-pack of routers would usually set you back £229.99, that’s a good £80 back in your pocket when you pick up this bundle before the Spring Sale ends. 

Don’t miss this rare 35% discount on the Amazon Eero 6 mesh router. This three-pack of Wi-Fi routers has dropped to just £149.99 for a limited-time only – a major reduction to the bundle’s £229.99 RRP.

  Amazon
  • Was £229.99
  • Now £149.99
View Deal

This also happens to be the cheapest we’d seen the Eero 6 bundle fall in price since Black Friday 2024 when it temporarily fell to £139.99. Since then, this three-pack has been bouncing between £229.99 and £159.99, making this a rare opportunity to bag the set for just £149.99 while this offer lasts. 

Is the Eero 6 worth buying? 

Recommended

A low-cost Wi-Fi 6 mesh system that integrates with Alexa

Pros

  • Decent speeds
  • Integrates with Alexa
  • Neat subscription offers

Cons

  • Few Ethernet ports
  • No Google Assistant support

The Eero 6 is a mesh Wi-Fi router produced by Amazon that makes use of Wi-Fi 6 technology. 

The router delivers speeds of up to 500Mbps and is capable of covering up to 460m² of space with support for more than 75 devices. The result is fewer dead zones and less buffering, allowing you to work, game, stream and more across your home. 

We awarded the Eero 6 an impressive 4 out of 5 stars with Home Technology editor David Ludlow praising the router’s decent speeds, Alexa integration and neat subscription offers. He wrote: 

“Simple to set up and configure, with decent (and stable) speeds, this is a great budget Wi-Fi 6 system that will suit most households”. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Eero 6 review

Looking for a different deal? 

Also happen to be building a gaming PC? This Intel Core i9-12900K CPU deal is sure to catch your eye. 

