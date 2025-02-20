Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s best sounding Echo just became a bargain party speaker

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

If you’re in need of a great sounding smart speaker to perfect the vibe at your next gathering, this Echo Studio deal will be right up your street.

Originally going on sale for the relatively high asking price of £190, it’s now possible to get your hands on a Certified Refurbished Echo Studio speaker for only £108.99.

Speaking from experience here, Echo Studio deals have been few and far between since the device’s launch, but this is by far the cheapest price that I’ve seen it go for yet, and I’d be surprised if it falls any further than this before the next Amazon Prime Day.

I will admit that compared to the super affordable Echo Dot speakers, the larger than life Echo Studio has always felt a bit niche in its target audience, but for a speaker that boasts thumping audio levels and the plethora of smart features that Echo devices are known for, it’s hard to argue with what’s on offer here.

Kicking things off with its best facet, the Echo Studio is easily one of the best smart speakers to get if you value sound quality. In our 4.5-star review for the device, AV Editor Kob Monney wrote: “right from the off, the Echo Studio produces a resonant, floor-shaking performance with almost any track you feed it. The woofer gives it a firmer, stronger and weightier sound than most speakers at this price.”

The Studio can also adapt to the acoustics of any given room, so you can rest assured that it’ll sound its best regardless of where you place it. Plus, with Alexa built-in, you can always just ask for whichever song you’d like to hear, although you do have the option to control things via your smartphone as well.

Beyond the sound quality, the Echo Studio can be used to control all of your key smart home devices including Philips Hue lightbulbs and automated products.

At a more basic level, you can use the Echo Studio to let you know what the weather is going to be like, what your upcoming meetings are, or even set a music alarm to get you out of bed in the morning.

The Echo Studio has a fairly robust feature set, and when it’s going for only £108.99, it’s a far better buy than similarly priced smart home devices like the Echo Show 8.

