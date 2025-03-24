The Amazon Echo Show 5 has seen a major price drop

If you’re looking for a nifty little smart display to keep on your bedside table, in the living room or on the kitchen countertop, you can’t beat the Amazon Echo Show 5.

What’s better, the Echo Show 5 is currently just $69.99 on Amazon US. That’s a good 22% off the smart display’s original asking price, saving you $20 when you shop today.

Save 22% with this fantastic Echo Show 5 deal Don't miss this chance to bag the Amazon Echo Show 5 for just $69.99.

Was $89.99

Now $69.99

This is the lowest we’ve seen the Echo Show 5 fall in price since it fell to $44.99 during Black Friday, making this a great time to pick one up outside of the major sales. Head to Amazon today to bag the compact smart display before this offer ends.

Is the Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Generation) worth buying?

Still the best small smart speaker Pros Better audio

Faster responses

Clever nighttime features Cons No Netflix

More expensive than old model

The Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) is a fantastic smart display from Amazon and the brand’s newest 5.5-inch smart display.

The Echo Show 5 is a small-sized smart display designed to replace your alarm clock. Not only can you wake up to the Echo Show 5, but it can also help you throughout the day by streaming music and TV shows, displaying the news and weather at a glance and letting you check up on your smart cameras or video doorbell.

It also functions as a smart home hub, allowing you to control compatible lights, thermostats, security cameras and more from one place. You can even make video calls using the 2-megapixel camera and display photos on the screen when not in use.

Home Technology editor David Ludlow praised the Echo Show 5’s improved audio, faster responses and clever nighttime features in his 4-star review. He wrote:

“More of a tweak than a radical rethink, the Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Generation) is the best small smart display available, and particularly good as a smart bedside companion. Its screen is bright and easy to read, and audio more than good enough for voice replies and video chats”.

He also noted that the smart display was considerably more expensive than its predecessor at launch and that there is nothing here that would convince someone with an older model to make the upgrade. However, this 22% discount could potentially address both of these issues, whether you’re a first-time smart display buyer or looking to upgrade to the latest version.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Generation) review.

Looking for a different deal?

Amazon has also reduced the price of its 32-inch Fire TV 2-Series, bringing the price down to just £149.99 for a huge £100 saving.