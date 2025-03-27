:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

These Amazon headphones have had a massive discount

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Amazon’s own Echo Buds 2 were relatively inexpensive but as part of the Spring Day Deals they are supremely affordable.

Head to Amazon and the Echo Buds 2 have dropped from its RRP of £129.99 to £44.99.

Now to be fair, this a price drop that happens very often for the Echo Buds 2, the last time we saw it at this price was during Amazon’s Prime Deals Day in 2024. But for 2025, this is the lowest price we’ve seen these earbuds go.

Amazon’s Echo Buds 2 have had another massive discount for the Spring Deals Day promotion

We called the Echo Buds 2 an upgrade on the original pair in our four-star review, their enjoyable sound, Alexa integration, decent noise-cancellation and good quality being the highlights.

It’s audio performance has a smooth, warm quality to it, with a nice level of brightness to the top end and some rich sounding bass. While the midrange isn’t the sharpest sounding it has decent detail to pick out voices and instruments.

If you are within the Amazon ecosystem, the Alexa integration will help in terms of interacting with other Amazon devices in the home, whether it’s a Fire TV device and an Echo speaker. Alexa is also hands-free, so all you have to do is call her name and she’ll respond.

The noise-cancelling is another area we found to be solid on local transport, reducing the low frequency bumps when we were on the Underground and making the journey less intense than it would be if we weren’t wearing the headphones. The transparency mode is also pretty decent, and it avoids sounding harsh or noisy like some other less expensive true wireless can.

Battery life is five hours, though we were a little disappointed that with the charging case there’s only 15 hours available in total. Call quality is quite good, bringing clarity to our voices and suppressing outside sounds for a reliable performance.

The Echo Buds 2 get discounted pretty often, but don’t let that dissuade you from jumping on this deal. They were recommended at their original price, which in our minds makes them an even bigger bargain at this massively reduce price.

