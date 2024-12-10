Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s latest pair of Echo Buds are 65% cheaper in time for Christmas

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re looking to take advantage of huge savings this Christmas, look no further than this deal on Amazon’s own Echo Buds (2nd Gen). 

The true wireless earbuds have plummeted to just £44.99 in time for the holidays. That’s an incredible £85 off their original £129.99 RRP. 

For our US readers, these earbuds have also dropped to just $34.99 on Amazon’s US site. 

Get the Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) for just £44.99

Get the Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) for just £44.99

Take the Echo Buds (2nd Gen) home for just £44.99 in time for the holidays. These 4-star true wireless earbuds have seen a 65% reduction on Amazon, saving you £85 when you shop today.

  • Amazon
  • Was £129.99
  • £44.99
View Deal

Don’t miss your chance to pick up a brilliant gift at a 65% discount. Head to Amazon now to save nearly two-thirds on these Trusted Reviews-recommended earbuds. 

Is the Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) worth buying? 

Amazon Echo Buds 2nd Gen
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A good, if unadventurous pair of wireless earbuds

Pros

  • Warm audio presentation
  • Decent noise-cancellation
  • Good call quality
  • Alexa integration

Cons

  • Anonymous looks
  • Overall battery life is low
  • Not the most adventurous sound
  • Best suited to Alexa users

The Echo Buds (2nd Gen) are Amazon’s latest pair of true wireless earbuds released in 2021. 

The earbuds offer a snug fit and are sweat- and water-resistant up to IPX4, making them suitable for running and the gym. Tap controls are responsive and the charging case is compact, perfect for slipping into your pocket. 

As far as features go, the Echo Buds are equipped with solid noise cancellation that does a decent job of suppressing the bumps of a train and wind noise outdoors. There’s a transparency mode for letting sound in when needed and these earbuds offer good call quality, delivering on vocal clarity and dealing well with wind noise. 

These earbuds are also integrated with Amazon’s Alexa smart assistant offering hands-free playback control and voice assistance, as well as compatibility with your on-device assistant, whether that be Siri or Google Assistant. 

TV and Audio editor Kob Monney awarded the Echo Buds (2nd Gen) 4 out of 5 stars, praising the earbuds’ warm audio presentation, decent noise cancellation, good call quality and top Alexa integration. 

“A solid pair of true wireless buds with enjoyable sound, decent noise-cancellation, and good quality for the price. The Amazon Echo Buds(2nd Gen) lack pizzazz and excitement, and they’re best suited for those in the Alexa ecosystem, but they are a good value alternative to the bigger brands with a performance that is reliably steady across the board”. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) review

Looking for a different deal? 

Based in the US? The CMF Buds have dropped from $29.99 down to just $12.99, making them an even cheaper option for anyone looking for wireless earbuds on a budget. 

You might like…

The iPhone SE 4 could have a better camera than we thought

The iPhone SE 4 could have a better camera than we thought

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
Get set for a healthy New Year with this fitness tracker deal

Get set for a healthy New Year with this fitness tracker deal

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
We can’t believe how cheap the Pixel 8 is on Giffgaff

We can’t believe how cheap the Pixel 8 is on Giffgaff

Jessica Gorringe 4 hours ago
The most metal phone on the market is going cheap

The most metal phone on the market is going cheap

Jon Mundy 4 hours ago
Save £100 on some of our favourite high-end headphones

Save £100 on some of our favourite high-end headphones

Jon Mundy 5 hours ago
This streaming stick deal will smarten up your bedroom TV

This streaming stick deal will smarten up your bedroom TV

Chris Smith 19 hours ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access