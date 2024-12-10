Amazon’s latest pair of Echo Buds are 65% cheaper in time for Christmas

If you’re looking to take advantage of huge savings this Christmas, look no further than this deal on Amazon’s own Echo Buds (2nd Gen).

The true wireless earbuds have plummeted to just £44.99 in time for the holidays. That’s an incredible £85 off their original £129.99 RRP.

For our US readers, these earbuds have also dropped to just $34.99 on Amazon’s US site.

Get the Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) for just £44.99 Take the Echo Buds (2nd Gen) home for just £44.99 in time for the holidays. These 4-star true wireless earbuds have seen a 65% reduction on Amazon, saving you £85 when you shop today. Amazon

Was £129.99

£44.99 View Deal

Don’t miss your chance to pick up a brilliant gift at a 65% discount. Head to Amazon now to save nearly two-thirds on these Trusted Reviews-recommended earbuds.

Is the Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) worth buying?

A good, if unadventurous pair of wireless earbuds Pros Warm audio presentation

Decent noise-cancellation

Good call quality

Alexa integration Cons Anonymous looks

Overall battery life is low

Not the most adventurous sound

Best suited to Alexa users

The Echo Buds (2nd Gen) are Amazon’s latest pair of true wireless earbuds released in 2021.

The earbuds offer a snug fit and are sweat- and water-resistant up to IPX4, making them suitable for running and the gym. Tap controls are responsive and the charging case is compact, perfect for slipping into your pocket.

As far as features go, the Echo Buds are equipped with solid noise cancellation that does a decent job of suppressing the bumps of a train and wind noise outdoors. There’s a transparency mode for letting sound in when needed and these earbuds offer good call quality, delivering on vocal clarity and dealing well with wind noise.

These earbuds are also integrated with Amazon’s Alexa smart assistant offering hands-free playback control and voice assistance, as well as compatibility with your on-device assistant, whether that be Siri or Google Assistant.

TV and Audio editor Kob Monney awarded the Echo Buds (2nd Gen) 4 out of 5 stars, praising the earbuds’ warm audio presentation, decent noise cancellation, good call quality and top Alexa integration.

“A solid pair of true wireless buds with enjoyable sound, decent noise-cancellation, and good quality for the price. The Amazon Echo Buds(2nd Gen) lack pizzazz and excitement, and they’re best suited for those in the Alexa ecosystem, but they are a good value alternative to the bigger brands with a performance that is reliably steady across the board”.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) review.

Looking for a different deal?

Based in the US? The CMF Buds have dropped from $29.99 down to just $12.99, making them an even cheaper option for anyone looking for wireless earbuds on a budget.