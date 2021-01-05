If you plan on being more productive in 2021 but you don’t have the budget to splash on an expensive smart speaker then fear not, Currys PC World has you covered with its £19.99 offer on the Echo Dot 3rd Gen.

While the 3rd Gen Echo Dot has since been superseded by its more spherical sibling, the compact smart speaker is still one of the best you can buy right now, and you certainly won’t find a better one for the same low price.

Deal: Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen for just £19.99 (was £39.99)

Speaking from experience here, having a smart speaker in your home office can be an absolute Godsend for staying on top of tasks and ensuring that nothing major falls through the cracks. You can use the Echo Dot to set timers and reminders throughout the day, which can be incredibly handy with staying on track day after day.

The other major benefit is that if you find yourself in a bit of a lull (let’s face it, we all do after lunch), then you can simply ask Alexa to play some tunes and get the blood pumping once more. Heck, if you’re after a bit of background noise to help you concentrate, the Echo Dot can play any number of radio stations via TuneIn.

For anyone who has any smart devices set up throughout their home, from Philips Hue lighting to Hive smart thermostats, simply hook up the Echo Dot to the established ecosystem and you’ll be able to control all of those devices with just the sound of your voice.

It almost goes without saying that the Echo Dot’s small stature also lends itself really well to an existing décor, as the speaker can be tucked away out of view, and its inoffensive design can blend in really well.

So if you fancy getting your hands on the 4.5-star, Trusted Reviews recommended smart speaker for just £19.99 then you better act fast – these low price Echo deals have a tendency to come and go pretty quickly.

