Amazon doesn’t have a Prime Day Switch deal, but this site does

If you were waiting for Prime Day to see a hot Nintendo Switch deal, you may have been disappointed to see there isn’t one.

Thankfully, Very has come to the rescue with a Nintendo Switch for just £234, which is a $25.99 saving on the asking price of £259.99. The “supercharged deal” comes with free standard delivery too.

You’ll get an original Nintendo Switch console, which comes with two Joy-Con controllers and a controller cradle to help you form a more traditional console.

This iteration of the Nintendo Switch now includes a longer battery life, which will get you up to 9 hours of play on the iconic console, which has a 6.2-inch display.

The Nintendo Switch might soon be succeeded by the Switch 2 likely to launch in early 2025. However, the OG Switch is an absolute essential for your gaming collection.

There are a world of absolutely stunning Nintendo Switch games that absolutely must be enjoyed before this generation comes to a close. There are more still on the way, which including installments from the Zelda, Mario and Donkey Kong franchises. It also opens the door to must-play classics from the NES, SNES and N64 eras of console gaming with a Switch Online subsription.

The Switch is one of our favourite ever consoles, here at Trusted Reviews. Our reviewer gave it the Nintendo Switch a 4.5-star review in an updated review in 2023.

She wrote: “The Nintendo Switch is a very versatile console, offering up both portable and docked play. While the Switch OLED offers a better screen and the new Steam Deck features more powerful internals, the standard Switch is still a great middle-ground for those who want to indulge in Nintendo titles without breaking the bank.”