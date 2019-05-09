Amazon Deal of the Day: Save a massive 30% on Arlo Smart Home Security Cameras

For today only, Amazon has a whopping 30% off on all Arlo Smart Home cameras and accessories, getting you high-end home security for an affordable price.

If you’re new to smart home living, this deal can get you the basic Arlo kit, which includes one camera and the main hub (essential for setting up an Arlo security system) for just £234.99, saving you £73.91. The biggest saving however can be found on the two-camera kit, which is currently selling for £399.99, saving you a whopping £170 off the kit’s standard RRP.

If you’ve already invested in the Arlo security ecosystem, this is a great time to embolden your setup with an extra wireless camera while it’s on the cheap. After all, is there a better investment than securing your home and all the valuables inside?

One of best accessory steals of the day would be on the Arlo Pro and Arlo Go Wire-Free Camera Solar Panel. This deal gets you 40% off, saving you £40 on the original price of £99.99 and proving endless power to for your Arlo Cameras, operating between 0° to 45° C.

For those who missed it, the Arlo Pro is one of Trusted Reviews’ favourite Wi-Fi cameras and an ideal choice for security conscious homeowners or pet owners looking to keep tabs on their little bow-wow while out and about.

As we noted in our Arlo security camera review: “The Arlo ecosystem is one of the finest out there for hardcore home-security aficionados. The Arlo Pro fits into the company’s offering very nicely indeed, offering a reliable and long-lasting outdoor camera that won’t fail at the first sign of moisture. Along with a good app and great-value subscription options, it’s an excellent buy. The only thing holding it back is its high cost.”

With this deal of the day being one of the latest and greatest bangers we’ve found, you’ll really want to snatch it up and get to living the smart life today. But get in quick, as this deal ends at midnight.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK