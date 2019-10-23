Amazon is here to brighten your day with a not too shabby £16.01 off on a set of colourful Philips Hue wireless lightstrips. Investing in this bundle will save you a significant chunk of cash, since buying separately would put you out of pocket by £74.

Included in the bundle for just £57.99 is both a two-metre and a one-metre strip, the latter also acting as an extension, so you’ll have plenty of length to work with when deciding how best to light up your home.

And if you’re interested in customisation, you’ll be happy to hear that with Philips Hue, the possibilities are nigh on limitless. The lightstrips come packed with millions of colours and 50,000 shades of white light – probably more than enough! Whether you’re after a cosy ambience, romantic mood lighting or funky disco colours, the options are all there.

The Philips Hue lightstrips are not only pretty, like all the company’s lighting tech, they’re also great gadgets. You can set the lights to switch on and off automatically at particular times, acting, say, as a gentle morning alarm. They’re also compatible with most home automation systems, so you can control them through your Amazon Echo or Google Home devices.

You even have the option to sync the strips up to games, movies or music, to add a little extra sparkle to your entertainment experience.

Both strips come with easy to attach adhesive tape, so they’re a great lighting option for difficult to reach spots such as the underside of kitchen counters or bed frames. Subtle accessories like these are the perfect finishing touch, that really help to complete a room.

Pick up this bundle on Amazon while the price is reduced and save some serious cash, all while snagging a versatile lighting rig that can fulfil any function you desire.

