Amazon Cyber Monday – What to expect and deals live now

Amazon Cyber Monday: We know sifting through Amazon’s massive product and service range can be daunting. We’ve got years of experience at spotting great deals and have listed the offers we feel you should care about.

Cyber Monday Amazon UK

Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale this year will fall on Monday November 26th.

While Cyber Monday often takes second billing to Black Friday, it could well be your last chance to snap up a massive saving on your Christmas gifts. Once Cyber Monday is been and gone, many prices will revert to their much higher origins, potentially leaving you out of pocket if you dilly-dally. That’s why Cyber Monday for Amazon last year proved to be one of its biggest for products sold.

In some instances, the discounts you see on Cyber Monday can far eclipse those seen from the previous week of sales, as it’s the last remaining battleground for retailers to one-up one another. One things for sure, Amazon doesn’t like letting its competitors get the better of it for discounts, too.

So needless to say, there’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale this year. In terms of what to expect from this year’s Amazon Cyber Monday discounts, it’s likely to be a similar case to years gone by. That means plenty of big 4K TVs, soundbars, laptops, fitness trackers, drones, vacuum cleaners and much, much more.

Not to forget Amazon’s own devices like Echo, Kindle, Fire TV and Fire tablets, too. Amazon sells boatloads of these in every Cyber Monday sale thanks to some deep discounts.

Best Amazon deals live now

Still, Cyber Monday is a good few weeks away. If you’re looking to pick up a bargain right this very moment, the good news is that Amazon’s discounting its wares all year long. Better yet, we’ve got our eagle eyes on this discounts for you. If you’re not already a member, it’s worth signing up for Amazon Prime. Not only do you get expedited delivery, but you get a range of benefits like Prime Video thrown in, too. You can find out more about the other perks at the bottom of this article.

Jump to:

All deals were correct at time of publication but can quickly change. Act fast to snap up a bargain.

Amazon Devices Deals



Best Amazon Echo Spot Deals Amazon Echo Spot As the cheapest Amazon Echo with a screen, the Echo Spot is a solid choice for anyone on a budget.

Best Echo Sub Deals Echo Sub Ever felt as if your Echo devices could do with a little more bass? Amazon seeks to solve that issue with the Echo Sub – a dedicated subwoofer to give your music the oomph it deserves.

Best Amazon Smart Plug Deals Amazon Smart Plug Bypassing the need for a smart home hub or even an Echo device, the Amazon Smart Plug goes straight to the source (pun most definitely intended). This nifty little device will turn your sockets into Alexa-controlled outlets with ease.

Best Echo Input Deals Echo Input Taking the core concept of the original Echo Dot and stripping it down to its bare-bones, the Echo Input does the devilishly simple job of turning your regular everyday speaker into a smart speaker, powered by Alexa.

Amazon SIM-Free Deals - Budget Phones Motorola moto g6 Play 32GB – Deep Indigo One of the best value phones around just got even better with a £20 discount through Amazon.

Amazon Sales UK – What do I get with Amazon Prime?

The number of benefits from Amazon Prime membership nowadays is almost dizzying. It all started off with expedited delivery but has now expanded to much, much more.

Expedited delivery

Quick delivery is still very welcome, mind you. You can get unlimited one-day delivery across millions of items, and in certain areas you can even get same day delivery and 1 or 2-hour delivery through Prime, for absolutely nothing.

If you order a lot and are in a hurry, this alone can make Prime membership worthwhile. We’ve lost count the number of times we’ve had to rely on speedy delivery to get us out of a bind.

Prime Video

Then there’s Prime Video, which features streaming movies, like Paddington 2, and TV shows including plenty of Amazon Originals exclusives like The Tick, The Man in the High Castle and of course The Grand Tour. There’s something for everyone.

Prime Reading

If you’re more of a reader than a watcher, there’s Prime Reading that gives you access to a rotating catalogue of eBooks, comics and magazines as part of your membership. You also get advanced access to editors’ picks each month. These are free books available early.

Prime Music

For music fans, there’s Amazon Prime Music, which has a catalogue of 2 million songs ad-free. This isn’t to be confused with Amazon Prime Music Unlimited, however, as this is a separate subscription service with 40 million songs. There’s a 4 months for £0.99 promotion if you fancy trying that out.

Twitch Prime

Twitch Prime gets you in-game loot every month and ad-free Twitch streaming on the popular gaming service.

Prime Early Access

You also get early access to Lightning Deals as a Prime member, giving you an all-important head start against other bargain hunters. Amazon Family gets you 20% off grocery essentials like nappies and baby food, so great value if you’re a new parent.

Unlimited photo storage

You also get unlimited free photo storage as part of your membership. Fantastic news if you’re running out of storage space on your phone or computer, and a great way to back up those all-important memories.

Prime exclusive Audible trial

If you’re a Prime member, you can also take out a free 90-day Audible trial. Audible is all about audio books and as part of your membership you get credit for one free audiobook every month. You also have access to free audio shows and unlimited listening to original, short audio programmes.

You also get 60% off selected audiobooks. Every audiobook you buy is yours to keep even if you stop your membership. You’re able to listen on a range of devices including mobile and desktop apps, and through your Kindle Fire, Amazon Echo or Fire TV.

Membership costs £7.99 a month once the 90-day trial is over.

Amazon Household

You can also share your Amazon Prime account with a second adult as part of an Amazon Household. We don’t mean just giving your other half your Amazon account password either. They can have their own Amazon account but you share the benefits of your Amazon Prime account, including digital content and expedited delivery.

If you want to set up an Amazon Household, have a read of our guide.

Premier League and other sports (in the future)

Amazon announced it has acquired the rights to broadcast certain Premier League football games in 2019 exclusively for Prime Members. Expect Amazon to bolster its offerings even more in the future to add even more reasons to sign up to Prime.

Amazon Prime Student

If you’re fortunate to still be living the student life, you also get a host of Amazon Prime benefits with Prime Student. Not only do you get 50% off the cost of a Prime membership, you get extra discounts like 10% off textbooks, fashion and other sections of Amazon. You can see all of the Amazon Prime Student benefits and take out a free 6-month trial here.

Amazon Cyber Monday – How to know if it’s a good deal

Use a Chrome extension like Keepa or, if you’re not a Chrome user, a site like CamelCamelCamel. Both of these are Amazon price trackers that let you see the Amazon price history on products. That’s great if you want to see if a price has genuinely dropped and if you’re getting a genuinely good deal.

Of the two, Keepa is our favourite as you don’t even have to navigate away from the Amazon Product page. It’s embedded right there for you as you browse around Amazon, instantly letting you see if you’re getting a product for a low price. As prices tend to fluctuate, you’ll have to make a judgement call if now is the right time to snap one up.

If it’s not the lowest price it’s ever been, but it’s not been discounted for a long time, it could still be a good time to jump in. You might also actually need a product right now, so that will also help with the decision. It can be easy to dilly-dally on a decision, but at the end of the day, it’s a personal decision when to dive in.

