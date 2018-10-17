Amazon Black Friday – What to expect and deals live right now

Amazon Black Friday: We know sifting through Amazon’s massive product and service range can be daunting. We’ve got years of experience at spotting great deals and have listed the offers we feel you should care about.

When is Amazon Black Friday?

If you’re already looking forward to this year’s Amazon Black Friday sale, the date for your diary will be November 23rd, 2018.

With that said, that’s just the date for Black Friday itself. The Black Friday sale, however, will more than likely last the majority of November. We fully expect Amazon to start its discounts nice and early. As early as two weeks before Black Friday itself. We would mark November 12th onwards in your diary, as we suspect Amazon will start introducing deals from this date onwards to build up anticipation for Black Friday itself.

We’ll be sure to keep this page updated as soon as Amazon makes an official announcement with its Black Friday plans.

As for what we expect to see from Amazon Black Friday this year, the best bet is to look at what went down for Black Friday 2017 and Amazon Prime Day. The company has a tendency to discount a number of the same products for each of its big sales extravaganzas, each time taking the discounts even lower in price.

Some of the products we fully expect to go on sale again include consoles like the PS4 Pro and Nintendo Switch. GoPros are also a popular discount, as are Bluetooth speakers like those from Ultimate Ears, such as the UE Boom 2.

If you’re looking to pick up one of Amazon’s own devices, you’ll do well to wait until Black Friday, too. The likes of Kindles, Fire TVs, Fire Tablets and Echo devices are always some of the most heavily discounted. With so many new versions of these devices recently released, Amazon will want to get these into as many homes as possible. Especially as devices like the Echo range are essentially a gateway into Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant.

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, it’s a good idea to sign up for a free trial in time for Black Friday. A lot of the deals will be given to Prime members with a head start, so if you want to give yourself the best chance at nabbing a bargain you’ll want to be a member. There are also a whole range of benefits to Prime membership such as the one-day delivery options and Prime Video. You can read more about Amazon Prime towards the bottom of this page.

Free: Sign up for a 30-day Amazon Prime trial

Amazon Deals Live Now

But if you just can’t wait until Amazon Black Friday, then you’ll be pleased to know there are deals you can bag from the massive retailer right now. We’ve rounded them all up for you below and split across product categories.

At any given time in the year, you can guarantee that Amazon is offering money off thousands of items.

Sometimes that comes through its ‘Deals of the Day‘ section, while its ‘Lightning Deals’ can save you loads if you’re quick. These tend to be available only in limited quantities and for a limited amount of time, though Prime members can get early access to some of these.

Jump to:

Amazon Warehouse Deals

Finally we have Amazon Warehouse deals, which offer discounts on used or open box items. Here, Amazon “test the functional and physical condition of each item and give the product a specific grade before selling it.” Amazon’s satisfaction guarantee still applies, so you don’t lose any of the protections you usually get through regular Amazon purchases.

All of this can make it difficult to spot all of the best deals – or at least those that might appeal to you. That’s why we’ve created this page to keep you updated with some of the best deals broken down by different product categories.

Be sure to bookmark and check back regularly as we keep this page regularly updated.

All deals were correct at time of publication but can quickly change. Act fast to snap up a bargain.

Amazon Black Friday – What do I get with Amazon Prime?

The number of benefits from Amazon Prime membership nowadays is almost dizzying. It all started off with expedited delivery but has now expanded to much, much more.

Expedited delivery

Quick delivery is still very welcome, mind you. You can get unlimited one-day delivery across millions of items, and in certain areas you can even get same day delivery and 1 or 2-hour delivery through Prime, for absolutely nothing.

If you order a lot and are in a hurry, this alone can make Prime membership worthwhile. We’ve lost count the number of times we’ve had to rely on speedy delivery to get us out of a bind.

Prime Video

Then there’s Prime Video, which features streaming movies, like Paddington 2, and TV shows including plenty of Amazon Originals exclusives like The Tick, The Man in the High Castle and of course The Grand Tour. There’s something for everyone.

Prime Reading

If you’re more of a reader than a watcher, there’s Prime Reading that gives you access to a rotating catalogue of eBooks, comics and magazines as part of your membership. You also get advanced access to editors’ picks each month. These are free books available early.

Prime Music

For music fans, there’s Amazon Prime Music, which has a catalogue of 2 million songs ad-free. This isn’t to be confused with Amazon Prime Music Unlimited, however, as this is a separate subscription service with 40 million songs. There’s a 4 months for £0.99 promotion if you fancy trying that out.

Twitch Prime

Twitch Prime gets you in-game loot every month and ad-free Twitch streaming on the popular gaming service.

Prime Early Access

You also get early access to Lightning Deals as a Prime member, giving you an all-important head start against other bargain hunters. Amazon Family gets you 20% off grocery essentials like nappies and baby food, so great value if you’re a new parent.

Unlimited photo storage

You also get unlimited free photo storage as part of your membership. Fantastic news if you’re running out of storage space on your phone or computer, and a great way to back up those all-important memories.

Prime exclusive Audible trial

If you’re a Prime member, you can also take out a free 90-day Audible trial. Audible is all about audio books and as part of your membership you get credit for one free audiobook every month. You also have access to free audio shows and unlimited listening to original, short audio programmes.

You also get 60% off selected audiobooks. Every audiobook you buy is yours to keep even if you stop your membership. You’re able to listen on a range of devices including mobile and desktop apps, and through your Kindle Fire, Amazon Echo or Fire TV.

Membership costs £7.99 a month once the 90-day trial is over.

Amazon Household

You can also share your Amazon Prime account with a second adult as part of an Amazon Household. We don’t mean just giving your other half your Amazon account password either. They can have their own Amazon account but you share the benefits of your Amazon Prime account, including digital content and expedited delivery.

If you want to set up an Amazon Household, have a read of our guide.

Premier League and other sports (in the future)

Amazon announced it has acquired the rights to broadcast certain Premier League football games in 2019 exclusively for Prime Members. Expect Amazon to bolster its offerings even more in the future to add even more reasons to sign up to Prime.

Amazon Prime Student

If you’re fortunate to still be living the student life, you also get a host of Amazon Prime benefits with Prime Student. Not only do you get 50% off the cost of a Prime membership, you get extra discounts like 10% off textbooks, fashion and other sections of Amazon. You can see all of the Amazon Prime Student benefits and take out a free 6-month trial here.

Amazon Black Friday – How to know if it’s a good deal

Use a Chrome extension like Keepa or, if you’re not a Chrome user, a site like CamelCamelCamel. Both of these are Amazon price trackers that let you see the Amazon price history on products. That’s great if you want to see if a price has genuinely dropped and if you’re getting a genuinely good deal.

Of the two, Keepa is our favourite as you don’t even have to navigate away from the Amazon Product page. It’s embedded right there for you as you browse around Amazon, instantly letting you see if you’re getting a product for a low price. As prices tend to fluctuate, you’ll have to make a judgement call if now is the right time to snap one up.

If it’s not the lowest price it’s ever been, but it’s not been discounted for a long time, it could still be a good time to jump in. You might also actually need a product right now, so that will also help with the decision. It can be easy to dilly-dally on a decision, but at the end of the day, it’s a personal decision when to dive in.

