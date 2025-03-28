Get spring cleaning with Amazon’s ultimate cheap vacuum deal

If you want a new vacuum cleaner that doesn’t cost the world, look no further than this deal on Amazon’s own cylinder vacuum cleaner.

The Amazon Basics Cylinder Bagless Vacuum Cleaner is a compact cylinder vacuum that costs just £42.24 when you shop during the retailer’s Spring Sale. That’s a 16% discount compared to the vacuum’s usual £49.99 RRP, saving you £7.75 when you shop today.

Amazon's own cylinder vacuum cleaner is currently just £42.24

Was £49.99

Now £42.24 View Deal

This is actually the lowest we’ve seen the vacuum cleaner fall in price since December 2022, making now a rare opportunity to bag the bagless vacuum at a discount. Don’t wait too long though – the Spring Sale ends soon and it’s likely this Spring Deal will end with it.

The Amazon Basics Cylinder Bagless Vacuum Cleaner is an affordable vacuum from Amazon.

This 700W vacuum has a 1.5L capacity and a bagless design, meaning there’s no need to pay extra for bags. The anti-allergen HEPA 12 filter helps to remove odours and trap 99.5% of dust, dirt, pollen and allergens, ensuring you can breathe easy at home.

The 1.5m adjustable home includes an upholstery nozzle, a dusting and parquet brush, a crevice tool and an accessory holder, making this vacuum cleaner capable of cleaning a variety of surfaces from carpets, rugs and hard floors to furniture and care interiors.

While we haven’t reviewed the Amazon Basics Cylinder Bagless Vacuum Cleaner ourselves, the customer reviews on Amazon have been very positive, with Amazon’s AI summary stating:

“Customers find the vacuum cleaner has good suction power and is reasonably priced. They say it’s a real workhorse that performs admirably. Many find it lightweight, making it easy to move around and carry up and down stairs. Customers also appreciate its ease of cleaning, size, and user-friendliness”.

