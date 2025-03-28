Amazon has slashed 31% off the price of the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus in its Spring Sale

It might be the end of the week, but that doesn’t mean Amazon’s Spring Sale is over yet. In fact, you can still bag the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus at a 31% discount when you head to Amazon now.

The Galaxy Tab A9 Plus has fallen to just £165.87 for a limited time only, giving you a great opportunity to save £73.13 on a Samsung tablet. Head to Amazon before the Spring Sale ends on Monday to snag the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus for less than its £239 RRP.

For our US readers, the tablet has also seen a discount on Amazon.com, reducing its price from $219.99 to just $164.99. Shop this offer today to save $55 on this large-screen Galaxy Tab.

The Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is an 11-inch tablet from Samsung that launched in October 2023.

The tablet combines a sleek metal design available in an array of stylish colours with a bright and spacious 90Hz LCD display. There’s a 8-megapixel camera on the rear of the tablet for snapping photos and scanning documents, as well a 2-megapixel selfie camera for joining video calls.

The display can be divided into three spaces for better productivity, allowing you to browse the web and make notes while in meetings or sketch and watch videos while chatting with friends.

A Qualcomm octa-core processor is combined with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, with the latter expandable up to 1TB using an SD card to store all your important files and photos. If you’re a Samsung smartphone or Galaxy Book user, you can even transfer images, continue using apps and copy and paste text and links across devices in a flash thanks to the Galaxy ecosystem.

