Amazfit Neo Deal: Save 25% on the gloriously retro smart fitness watch

We’ve been continually impressed with Amazfit’s affordable smartwatches and fitness trackers down the years, but there’s certain element of retro cool to the low-priced Neo model that demand a little love.

The Amazfit Neo smartwatch – which reminds us of classic digital watches of yesteryear while integrating fitness tracking and smart phone notifications – is currently even more affordable thanks to this eBay deal.

On the official Argos eBay store you can snag an Amazfit Neo for £29, down from the asking price of £39. That’s around 25% off a watch that’s already a solid bagain.

For £29 you can get 24 hour heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, 28-days of battery life and always-on display and water resistance up to 50 metres meaning you can swim in it.There’s no touchscreen to content with, with Amazfit opting for the old school four buttons positioned either side of the 1.2-inch black and white display.

From a health and fitness tracking perspective, the watch includes a PAI score for each of your activities, using your heart rate data to measure the intensity of the physical exersion. You’ll also get real-time workout tracking and a number of dedicated sport modes too.

Alongside that there are phone call alerters and message notifications from a number the most popular apps out there. It offers Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and is compatible with both iOS and Android via the companion Zepp app.

It’s also extremely lightweight at just 32g and takes around 2.5 hours to fully replenish that month-long battery life.

We haven’t reviewed the Amazfit Neo here @TrustedReviews, but the watch has proved popular among shoppers with a major retailer displaying a 4.3/5 star score from more than 350 ratings. This deal isn’t likely to last long, so get it while you can.