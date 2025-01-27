This stylish smartwatch is less than half the price of the Apple Watch SE

The Amazfit GTR Mini has dropped down to its Black Friday/Boxing Day price on Amazon. This is your third chance to nab the smartwatch for just £79 with this limited-time deal.

You’d typically need to pay £129.99 to get your hands on the Amazfit GTR Mini. However, shop today and you can take the wearable home for as little as £79. That’s almost 40% off the RRP, saving you a total of £50.

For our US readers, the GTR Mini is discounted to just $69.99 on Amazon US, saving you 30% when you shop now.

Not only is this the cheapest we’ve seen the GTR Mini fall in its lifetime, but it’s also significantly cheaper than the Apple Watch SE 2, with the Apple smartwatch starting at £219.

The GTR Mini is a smartwatch released by Amazfit in 2023.

The Amazfit GTR Mini is a slim, lightweight smartwatch with a 43mm case, a 1.28-inch colour display and a silicone band.

For fitness enthusiasts, the wearable supports more than 120 sports modes with intelligent detection for seven of them. There are also five satellite tracking systems to determine your precise location during hikes and bike rides. As far as health tracking features go, the GTR Mini has 24/7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking and stress monitoring on board and can notify you if any of these numbers are particularly high or low.

Finally, with up to two weeks of battery life available from normal use, you don’t need to worry about taking your watch off to charge every night as you might with some competitors.

While we haven’t reviewed this specific model, we have tested a range of Amazfit wearables and have generally been impressed by the brand, awarding many of the smartwatches a glowing four out of five stars in our reviews.

