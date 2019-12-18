With a £50 saving on the Fitbit Versa Lite, this deal from Argos just got even better with a Google Nest Mini thrown in for free.

In the market for a new wearable to see your new years resolutions through? This deal may have just dropped into your lap at the right time with a £50 saving on the 8 out of 10 Fitbit Versa Lite.

Fibit Versa Lite Bundle Fitbit Versa Lite Smartwatch with Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) An excellent value bundle in time for Christmas, pick up the Fitbit Versa Lite, a great entry-level wearable for those looking to be more active, and receive a free Google Nest Mini as well.

Throw into the mix the Google Nest Mini, which comes completely free with your purchase, and this gives you an total discount of £99 with this excellent value bundle deal.

Pegged as an entry-level wearable for those looking for a cheaper alternative to the far pricier Apple Watch, the Fitbit Versa Lite adopts a 24mm LCD touchscreen that can bring key features like a heart rate monitor and the ability to receive and respond to incoming notifications. An excellent hybrid of both smartwatch and fitness tracker, then, this is an excellent option for those looking to be more active and monitor their activity.

Boasting a four-day battery life, too, you can also closely track your sleep pattern, with the freedom to wear at night without worrying about the Fitbit Versa Lite running out of juice before morning. Swimproof up to 5ATM, too, you can take a dip with the Fitbit Versa Lite and track your lengths as well.

Add to this fantastic investment the Google Nest Mini, Google’s second generation of its smaller smart speaker, you can get better equipped for the new year with the help of Google Assistant. Able to run you through your to-do list, check the weather and play music, the Google Nest Mini also sees improvements to its sound quality with an upgraded bass response.

Fibit Versa Lite Bundle Fitbit Versa Lite Smartwatch with Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) An excellent value bundle in time for Christmas, pick up the Fitbit Versa Lite, a great entry-level wearable for those looking to be more active, and receive a free Google Nest Mini as well.

Really, as an extra thrown in for free, you can’t deny this is a great deal regardless of whether or not the Google Nest Mini sees huge advancements from its first iteration. With a value of £49 and a saving of £50 on the Fitbit Versa Lite itself, this Argos special offer is one worth jumping on.

Look at it this way – you could be ticking off two Christmas presents in one go. Cheeky.

For amazing more offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…