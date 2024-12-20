AirTag four-pack drops to stocking stuffing low price in the US

Apple’s AirTag trackers are perfect stocking fillers for your forgetful family, and right now you can get them for a record low price.

Amazon is offering the Apple AirTag four-pack for just $69.99, which is a 29% discount on the asking price of $99.

We’ve seen this four-pack drop down to below $80 before, but never below $70, making it a great option if you have multiple family members in need of a small gift. Order now via Amazon Prime and arrival is scheduled for Christmas Eve.

AirTags hit new low price in the US A four-pack of Apple’s AirTag trackers is down to $69.99 at Amazon US which is a record low price. You’ll usually pay $99. Amazon US

Was $99

$69.99 View Deal

The AirTag Bluetooth trackers are designed for iPhone owners and others in the Apple ecosystem. You’ll be able to keep tabs on the linked product – be it a wallet, handbag, camera, backpack, bicycle, or anything in between.

Because the Find My Network is able to leverage every other Apple device in its vicinity (and even Android devices now the two systems play nice with each other), you’re far more likely to be able to locate the connected item than with a simple Bluetooth tracker.

Apple has done a decent (but not perfect) job of assuaging concerns the devices can be used for used for stalking unwanted parties with new notifications to inform unsuspecting users that an unknown tracker is travelling alongside them.

AirTags just got a little bit more useful in iOS 18.2 if you carry them in your luggage. You can now share the location temporarily with an airline, which could help them track it down for you.

AirTags have been around for more than three years now, with Apple yet to release a sequel, so you’re still getting the most recent version. We loved the precision finding using ultra wideband technology, the replaceable battery, and excellent tie ins with the Apple ecosystem.

“The AirTag is a handy tool for keeping an eye on valuables and a worthy buy to go alongside an iPhone or iPad,” our reviewer reported in his four star verdict.