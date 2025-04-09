With this incredible Apple AirTags deal, you’ll never lose your keys again

Have you ever misplaced key items like your wallet or your keys? Time to make it all a thing of the past with this unmissable AirTags deal.

Let’s face it, we’ve all been there. Just a few years ago I lost my keys when travelling abroad and it cost me a small fortune (and a small amount of my sanity) to replace them all. It could have been avoided if I’d simply attached a Bluetooth tracker to the set, so it was definitely my fault, and a mistake I never intend to repeat.

Whether you’ve been in that same position before or would rather avoid it from happening altogether, you absolutely need to jump on this Amazon deal, which lets you get a four-pack of Apple AirTags for just £87, down from the usual price of £119.

Get a four-pack of Apple AirTags on the cheap Thanks to this four-pack offer on Amazon, you’re effectively getting AirTags for just £21.75 each, which is a bargain for peace of mind the next time you lose your keys, wallet, or even luggage in transit. Amazon

Was £119

Now just £87 View Deal

Even at full price, the four-pack of AirTags were already a worthy buy just as a sure-fire means of avoiding a full on headache down the line should any valuables get misplaced, but when they’re discounted, you owe it to yourself to futureproof any items you can’t live without.

Of course, you may be wondering why you should be buying AirTags when there are other options out there, and there are a few key reasons. For starters, I’ll fully admit that if you’re using an Android phone then you’re far better off picking up a Bluetooth tracker from Chipolo or Tile, as AirTags are very much designed to work best with Apple’s ecosystem. For iPhone users however, it’s a no-brainer.

By using the Find My app, you can track down the last known location of your AirTags at any time, and even receive notifications if they’ve been left behind, giving you ample time to go back and retrieve them.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about. Substack

Weekly newsletter

Sign up for free View Deal

Where the AirTags really shine however is in their U1 chip that allows you pinpoint near-enough their precise location via your phone. In his four-star review for the Apple AirTag, Editor Max Parker wrote:

“Those with an iPhone 11 or newer can also use Precision Finding. This uses the UWB tech along with the U1 chip inside the phone and some AR UI elements to guide you accurately to an AirTag – as long as you’re very close to it. In my experience this works well, with clear instructions and directions along with a measure of how far away you are from the AirTag.”

As a final note, you can even throw one of the AirTags in with your luggage so that if it ever gets misplaced at the airport, you can always help to let the airline know where it could have gotten to.

For just £87 for the four-pack, you’re effectively paying £21.75 per AirTag which is an undeniable steal for giving you peace of mind.