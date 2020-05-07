Nab yourself a pair of AirPods Pro on the cheap while stocks last, all thanks to the limited time eBay discount code: PRICE8.

Apple’s most premium pair of true wireless earbuds have just received a very tempting price reduction, being eligible for a discount in eBay’s secret sale. Now available for just £210.98, simply use the code PRICE8 at the checkout and you’ll be able to brag about having bought one of the market’s best wireless earbuds for a fraction of its original £249 asking price.

Being true to their name, the Apple AirPods Pro add premium features like Active Noise Cancellation and a far more intelligent overall design for optimal sound quality, especially in comparison to Apple’s far simpler AirPods. In fact, going beyond merely changing the already pleasing aesthetic, the AirPods Pro actually set themselves up to be one of the best pair of true wireless out there, second only to the likes of the Sony WF-1000XM3, which we found to offer a marginally better overall sound.

More bulbous in design but slightly shorter than the original AirPods, the AirPods Pro also offer an in-ear tip, which allows for better sound isolation, even without noise cancellation switched on, by creating a comfortable but air-tight seal. This can be achieved with the three varying tip sizes that come with the true wireless earbuds, as well as Apple’s very own sound test, which can only be carried out if you’re an iPhone user. When it comes to their snug fit, all you feel and hear is your favourite music with the AirPods Pro’s lightweight, secure design, able to wear for hours without discomfort.

How about that noise cancellation, though? When it comes to your AirPods Pro, you can choose to have noise cancellation switched on or off, as well as opting for Transparency Mode. Rather than trying to cancel out ambient noise, this feature actually heightens background sounds for situations where you’re plugged in but need to listen out for important information like train announcements for example, or if you’re walking along a busy road. In this sense, the AirPods Pro offer the best of both.

Powered by the H1 Chip, this processor ensures your earbuds are constantly working to counteract new ambient sounds, as well as bringing you the likes of hands-free Siri, who can announce text messages to you, and a strong connection throughout.

The Apple AirPods Pro come with satisfying touch controls, with applied pressure to their short stems allowing you to skip songs, pause/play, and even summon Siri. Other features include up to 24 hours of battery life with their charging case, with 4.5 hours per charge. The case itself also offers Qi wireless charging.

Now down to £210.98 when using the eBay discount code PRICE8, save a sizeable chunk on the Apple AirPods Pro in this exceptional offer, nabbing yourself one of the best true wireless earbuds in the process.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…