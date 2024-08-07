Best AirPods Pro deals for August 2024

The AirPods Pro earbuds are an easy recommendation for Apple users, thanks to their excellent sound quality, long battery life and seamless integration within the Apple ecosystem.

Powered by Apple’s H2 chipset, the latest AirPods Pros boast custom drivers and amplifiers to provide crisp and clear audio quality, balanced bass and easily some of the best ANC we’ve experienced from a pair of earbuds.

The AirPods also quickly and easily connect with Apple devices such as iPhones, iPads and Macs, so you won’t have to deal with complicated set-ups. Not only that but the AirPods Pro also integrate into the Find My app, allowing you to precisely locate the AirPods’ case down to 0.1 ft away, plus they’re fitted with Apple’s voice assistant, Siri, for hands-free control too.

If you’re put off by the high price tag of the AirPods Pro then you needn’t worry, as there are plenty of deals that can be found across multiple retailers. You won’t even need to shop around to find a bargain either, as we’ve collected the best offers currently available into this handy guide.

