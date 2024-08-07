Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Best AirPods Pro deals for August 2024

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

The AirPods Pro earbuds are an easy recommendation for Apple users, thanks to their excellent sound quality, long battery life and seamless integration within the Apple ecosystem.

Powered by Apple’s H2 chipset, the latest AirPods Pros boast custom drivers and amplifiers to provide crisp and clear audio quality, balanced bass and easily some of the best ANC we’ve experienced from a pair of earbuds.

The AirPods also quickly and easily connect with Apple devices such as iPhones, iPads and Macs, so you won’t have to deal with complicated set-ups. Not only that but the AirPods Pro also integrate into the Find My app, allowing you to precisely locate the AirPods’ case down to 0.1 ft away, plus they’re fitted with Apple’s voice assistant, Siri, for hands-free control too.

If you’re put off by the high price tag of the AirPods Pro then you needn’t worry, as there are plenty of deals that can be found across multiple retailers. You won’t even need to shop around to find a bargain either, as we’ve collected the best offers currently available into this handy guide.

Best AirPods Pro deals right now:

If you’re not in the Apple ecosystem but are still searching for a decent pair of earbuds then we’ve also put together a list of the best wireless earbuds that work with both iOS and Android devices, and suit all types of budgets. Or if you would prefer a set of headphones, check out our list of the best over-ear headphones.

Otherwise if you’re keen to expand your Apple collection but want to snap up a bargain in the process then be sure to visit our up-to-date list of the best iPhone deals and best iPad Air deals.

More AirPods Pro deals:

UK AirPods Pro offers:

US AirPods Pro offers:

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

