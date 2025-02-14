Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

If you have an iPhone, you owe it to yourself to get this AirPods Pro 2 deal

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Calling all iPhone users, if for some reason you don’t already have a pair of AirPods Pro 2 then this tasty deal on Amazon has just offered up the perfect excuse to buy some.

Having used the combination of an iPhone, Apple Watch and iPad for quite a few years now, I’ll fully admit that I am waste-deep in Apple’s ecosystem, but what shows off Apple’s software in its best light, more than anything, has been my experience with the AirPods Pro 2.

They’re a pair of earbuds that I can’t recommend enough to fellow iPhone users, particularly when the AirPods Pro 2 have fallen from their usual price of $249 to just $169 on Amazon. That’s one of the cheapest rates I’ve seen the AirPods go for yet, making them an absolute bargain for those who have yet to add them to their collection.

Don’t miss this AirPods Pro 2 price crash

Don’t miss this AirPods Pro 2 price crash

If you’re an iPhone user who doesn’t yet have a pair of AirPods Pro 2 then now’s your chance to buy them at a significantly reduced price.

  • Amazon US
  • Previously $249
  • Now just $169
View Deal

Even though there’s an absurd amount of competition on the true wireless earbuds circuit, with strong options from the likes of Sony, Bose and Jabra, I’d argue that those options should only be brought into consideration if you have an Android phone. For iPhone users, the conversation really only starts and ends with the AirPods Pro 2.

Kicking things off on sound quality, you’d be surprised how much detail Apple is able to extract from these tiny buds. Particularly when you pair them with an Apple Music subscription, you’ll pick up on unbelievable amounts of detail in every song that you listen to. Plus, with Spatial Audio factored in, that sound can envelop you to the point where it feels as if you’re being treated to your own private gig.

Active noise cancellation is also incredible. I’ve come to rely on the AirPods Pro 2 dearly when it comes to keeping back the noise of my train commute to the office, as well as needing to lock-in during busy moments at work.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about.

  • Substack
  • Weekly newsletter
  • Sign up for free
View Deal

Where the AirPods really excel however is in how seamlessly they work with Apple devices. When jumping from a video on my iPad to a call on my iPhone, the AirPods swap from one device to another instantly without me having to lift a finger. The same thing goes for when I want to listen to music offline on a run via my Apple Watch.

If you have Apple TV then you also connect the AirPods Pro 2 to have private playback, handy for when you want to indulge in some late-night streaming without waking up other people in your home.

With all this in mind, the AirPods Pro 2 are an absolute must-buy for any Apple fans out there, but when they’re going for such a reduced price, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t get them.

You might like…

One of our favourite Ring doorbells is at its lowest price for 2025

One of our favourite Ring doorbells is at its lowest price for 2025

Jessica Gorringe 39 mins ago
Save £70 on the latest Fire Max 11 tablet with this eye-catching offer

Save £70 on the latest Fire Max 11 tablet with this eye-catching offer

Hannah Davies 46 mins ago
Bose’s discounted noise cancelling headphones are perfect for those who hate flying

Bose’s discounted noise cancelling headphones are perfect for those who hate flying

Thomas Deehan 23 hours ago
Amazon’s hiding an epic Samsung TV deal in plain sight

Amazon’s hiding an epic Samsung TV deal in plain sight

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
This is easily the tastiest SIM-free Pixel 9 Pro deal yet

This is easily the tastiest SIM-free Pixel 9 Pro deal yet

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
The Lego Pac-Man machine finally has a major price cut

The Lego Pac-Man machine finally has a major price cut

Thomas Deehan 2 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access