If you have an iPhone, you owe it to yourself to get this AirPods Pro 2 deal

Calling all iPhone users, if for some reason you don’t already have a pair of AirPods Pro 2 then this tasty deal on Amazon has just offered up the perfect excuse to buy some.

Having used the combination of an iPhone, Apple Watch and iPad for quite a few years now, I’ll fully admit that I am waste-deep in Apple’s ecosystem, but what shows off Apple’s software in its best light, more than anything, has been my experience with the AirPods Pro 2.

They’re a pair of earbuds that I can’t recommend enough to fellow iPhone users, particularly when the AirPods Pro 2 have fallen from their usual price of $249 to just $169 on Amazon. That’s one of the cheapest rates I’ve seen the AirPods go for yet, making them an absolute bargain for those who have yet to add them to their collection.

Don't miss this AirPods Pro 2 price crash

Previously $249

Now just $169 View Deal

Even though there’s an absurd amount of competition on the true wireless earbuds circuit, with strong options from the likes of Sony, Bose and Jabra, I’d argue that those options should only be brought into consideration if you have an Android phone. For iPhone users, the conversation really only starts and ends with the AirPods Pro 2.

Kicking things off on sound quality, you’d be surprised how much detail Apple is able to extract from these tiny buds. Particularly when you pair them with an Apple Music subscription, you’ll pick up on unbelievable amounts of detail in every song that you listen to. Plus, with Spatial Audio factored in, that sound can envelop you to the point where it feels as if you’re being treated to your own private gig.

Active noise cancellation is also incredible. I’ve come to rely on the AirPods Pro 2 dearly when it comes to keeping back the noise of my train commute to the office, as well as needing to lock-in during busy moments at work.

Where the AirPods really excel however is in how seamlessly they work with Apple devices. When jumping from a video on my iPad to a call on my iPhone, the AirPods swap from one device to another instantly without me having to lift a finger. The same thing goes for when I want to listen to music offline on a run via my Apple Watch.

If you have Apple TV then you also connect the AirPods Pro 2 to have private playback, handy for when you want to indulge in some late-night streaming without waking up other people in your home.

With all this in mind, the AirPods Pro 2 are an absolute must-buy for any Apple fans out there, but when they’re going for such a reduced price, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t get them.