You’ll need to be quick to snap up this AirPods Pro 2 deal

Nab the AirPods Pro 2 for just £189 in this limited time deal from Amazon, which is a massive £40 off its usual RRP. You’ll need to act fast as, at the time of writing, 81% have been claimed.

Ideal for commuting and travelling, the AirPods Pro 2 boast pro-level Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) which removes outside sounds for an immersive listening experience. In his review, Editor Max Parker concluded the ANC performance to be “top-notch” especially for “cutting out the whir of trains and tubes”.

There’s also Transparency mode which Max found offers a “very realistic rendition of the outside world” and, if someone starts chatting to you nearby, then Conversation Awareness mode automatically lowers the audio volume.

Otherwise, we found the sound quality of the earbuds to be rich and warm with a “wide soundstage and just the right amount of bass” plus extra vocal clarity too.

Concerned about your ear health? The AirPods Pro 2 now allow you to take a hearing test and receive a personalised profile with easy-to-understand results and insights into your hearing.

Plus, if you do suffer with hearing loss then you have the option to turn your AirPods Pro 2 into a clinical grade hearing aid, which is powered by the earbuds’ H2 chip. Even if you don’t have serious hearing loss, the AirPods Pro 2 will still offer you advice on how you could adjust your Media Assist settings for enhanced audio on media and calls.

Overall we gave the Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, with Max concluding “the ANC performance is top-notch” and “the seamless connectivity with iOS remains the best around”.

If you’re an iPhone user and want to sport one of the best noise cancelling earbuds that offer lots of features, including the ability to turn into an active hearing aid, then the AirPods Pro 2s are a great choice.