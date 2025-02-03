At this price, AirPods Pro 2 are the only earbuds I’m recommending

Amazon’s dropped a doozy of a deal this Monday morning, letting you nab the fantastic Apple AirPods Pro 2 for a bargain price.

Out of all the earbuds I’ve used thus far, the AirPods Pro 2 have far and away been my favourite for their excellent sound quality, powerful ANC and overall seamlessness in how they integrate with Apple’s ecosystem.

Typically going for £229, you can now pick up the AirPods Pro 2 for only £189 on Amazon right now. For context, this is only a tenner off the cheapest price that I’ve seen them go for (£179 over Black Friday), so if you missed out when they were last on offer, now’s the perfect time to nab them.

What I will say right off the bat is that if you’re currently using an Android handset then I wouldn’t recommend picking up the AirPods Pro 2. Unfortunately their best features are reserved for the Apple ecosystem, and so while they do connect to Android devices, you’re better off picking up a pair of Sony or Bose earbuds if you’re sporting a Pixel, Samsung Galaxy or similar handset.

For iPhone users though, the AirPods Pro 2 are an absolute must-buy. It doesn’t matter if I’m listening to a podcast on my phone, watching a video on my iPad or heading out for a run and want to listen to some music off of my Apple Watch, the AirPods Pro 2 can connect to them all seamlessly.

Thanks to the way in which Apple’s devices communicate with each other, the AirPods Pro 2 always know which device you’re using in the moment, so you never have to worry about disconnecting them from one device to then pair them with another. Once they’re paired with your iPhone and synced to your account, they’ll work with all of your Apple devices seamlessly.

Of course, the way in which they operate is just one part of the package – the sound quality on offer here is outstanding. I’ve been able to pick out more detail in my favourite songs than ever before and, speaking from experience, if you pair the AirPods Pro 2 with high-fidelty playback on Apple Music then you’ll really notice the difference.

The ANC has also been a constant winner, as it’s always managed to push back against noisy trains on the London Underground, ensuring that I can always hear what I’m listening to without needing to crank up the volume.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 were already an easy pair of earbuds to recommend but when they’re going for only £189, they should be your only consideration if you’re an iPhone user.